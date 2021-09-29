CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Political divide threatens to split friendship

Cumberland Times-News
 7 days ago

DEAR AMY: I recently reconnected with my old best friend. My BFF and I were like sisters during our school years, starting in first grade and extending through college. We have kept in marginal touch since then, texting a couple of times a year. We are both in our late...

The Independent

Dear Fiona: Why has my twin sister has sided with my abusive ex over me?

The problem…“My twin and I were once close, but as we grew older, it became apparent our relationship was strained. I married her husband’s college roommate, something she and her husband encouraged, and it seemed like a match made in heaven – until the abuse started.“I endured emotional, physical and mental abuse at the hands of my ex-husband. I found videos that he secretly took of our family and friends naked in our bathrooms – my twin was one of his victims. The divorce was extremely nasty, stressful, and taxing for me – but my twin told me that my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “She’s Not an Aunt”

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Akoto Ofori-Atta discuss a Prudie letter: “She’s Not an Aunt.”. Akoto Ofori-Atta: Jenee, you know I rolled my eyes extra hard on this one. Jenée Desmond-Harris: I thought you might!. Akoto: You were very kind to “She’s Not an Aunt” in your response lol. Jenée:...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kim McKinney

The power of female friendships

We hear it all the time “Women do not support other women”. Instead of helping them, they spend their time back-biting and undermining, and yet (what is incredibly annoying) they are sweeter than honey to your face.
Thrive Global

THE WORTH OF TRUE FRIENDSHIPS

So, recently I was scrolling online and I came across this book written by Ashish Bagrecha, called “Dear Stranger I Know How You Feel” this book is so outspoken as it talks about life experiences people face each and every day. The part that really resonated with me is the chapter on friendship and how it really teaches you to value that one or two dear friends that you have and if you don’t have one, it will really make you rethink. I liked the piece and am recommending it. Here its what it says;
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Keene Sentinel

Helping teens reignite their friendships

Seventeen-year-old Ryan Neale of San Mateo, Calif., was just emerging from a period of withdrawal where he had been "experiencing social burnout and retreating into my own world," he says, when the coronavirus shutdown brought his life to a grinding halt. He had just started making new friends again. "Suddenly, everything kind of paused. The tricky part for me was that I had a couple of my guy best friends, I had a new girlfriend, and that was it," Neale says.
RELATIONSHIPS
Culpeper Star Exponent

RABBI ROSE: Putting friendship to the test

We’d been friends since we’d met more than 25 years ago, when we’d bumped into each other in the university parking lot. We were a “mutual admiration society” and we each had the other’s back, no matter what. We laughed a lot. We could always talk; about anything, and everything. She was smart; a former economics professor, and we loved to shoot the breeze regularly on the phone or over coffee. We talked about life, the day’s headlines; societal, political, economic, and which movies to take in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Rose Bak

Celebrating the importance of women's friendships

"National Women's Friendship Day" highlights the enduring strength of women's relationships with their friends. In case you missed it, this weekend was "National Women's Friendship Day". While there are a lot of weird made-up holidays -- I'm looking at you "Talk Like a Pirate Day" -- I have to admit that I fully support taking a moment to celebrate the unique bond that can develop between women friends.
nolangroupmedia.com

Forming & renewing friendships

When I first began writing this column in December of 2020, I wanted to write because of the feeling that it would honor my family and the Kirksville Community. Shortly after my first column was finished, my grandfather passed away, and it became a healthy way to reminisce and cope with grief. In the time since, it has served both of those purposes and so many more.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily News

Friendship Never Ends

INTERLACHEN — Jessica McComiskey and Ian Collins will attend the Interlachen Junior-Senior High homecoming dance Friday night, continuing a decades-long friendship that has overcome a near-fatal crash. Jessica’s invited Ian Monday, her request taking the form of a poster board which read, “Homecoming would be sweet with you,” with more...
INTERLACHEN, FL
The Atlantic

How to Rekindle a Long-Distance Friendship

Each installment of “The Friendship Files” features a conversation between The Atlantic’s Julie Beck and two or more friends, exploring the history and significance of their relationship. This week she talks with a group of men who found connection during the pandemic’s early, isolated days. Spread out around the country,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cumberland Times-News

Teen should stop online chat with new guy

DR. WALLACE: I’m a 16-year-old girl and I met this guy online recently who I found interesting. He showed me a picture of himself and he’s really cute. But my friends have been warning me that he might not be the guy in the picture. How can I be sure that it’s really him? He keeps telling me only the minimum about himself and won’t tell me what school he goes to or what city he lives in. I don’t get why he’s so evasive about such basic questions.
RELATIONSHIPS
DFW Community News

Four Tips For Rebuilding Friendships

Months, or even years, may have passed since you last talked with a friend, and you may have regrets for not keeping in touch. If you do, communicate your regret but do not evoke guilt on your friend about them not reaching out. Instead, share your joy that now you can restore your relationship, and you are looking forward to the next time you can be together.
DALLAS, TX
flagpole.com

Balancing Life and Long-term Friendships

Over the summer, I reconnected with two separate friends (must have been something in the air) that I used to be extremely close with in my early 20s. In the past, both friendships just kind of fizzled out due to life being busy, etc. So it was really nice to catch up and jump right back into the friendship like no time passed—it was this way for both of them. We still had a genuine connection, talking about real things, not just your youthful “party” friends. It felt so nice to have these people back in my life that I kind of silently promised myself not to let life get between things again and to keep the friendships alive.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

HAL BRADY: The blessed tie of friendship

It has been suggested that intimate friendships are rare in life, and they are. Often we have only one, occasionally two, usually not more than three in our entire lives. A high school English teacher told her class : “If you get one true friend in this lifetime, just one true friend, you’re rich.” Now I want to use the well known friendship of Jonathan and David as the focal point of this writing today. Jonathan’s friendship with David covers Saul’s repeated attempts to kill David. The story begins with these words: “The soul of Jonathan was knit to the soul of David, and Jonathan loved him with his own soul” (l Samuel 18:1). Most of chapters 18-20 of First Samuel are filled with the details of Saul’s six attempts to murder David. But as Jonathan enables David’s escape there is this end bracket: “Jonathan said to David, ‘Go in peace… the Lord shall be between me and you, and between my descendants and your descendants forever” (l Samuel 20:42).
RELIGION
steamykitchen.com

2-for-1 Friendship Giveaway!

To kick off day ten, we are launching the 2-for-1 Friendship Giveaway!. We will be giving away $50 for you and $50 for a friend for a total of $100. Friendship is a priceless bond, but you should show gratitude for the people you care about!. We will share with...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’: Ryan Shows Support for Brett in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight is well into its 13th season, and the couples at the center of Lifetime’s reality hit are gearing up for the big one-month anniversary. In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode, “Caution: Feelings Approaching,” Ryan is surprising Brett at a delicate time. The clip, above, teases the pair’s celebration which includes a trip to the movie theater planned by Ryan.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Brother’s girlfriend dominates every conversation

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: My adult siblings and I, as well as our significant others, are all close and really enjoy each other’s company, with one exception. My brother’s long-term girlfriend is very draining to be around. I think she is a good person deep down, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AOL Corp

Inside Kim Kardashian's Close 'Friendship' With Kanye West Post-Split

Still keeping up. Kim Kardashian has reunited with estranged husband Kanye West multiple times since calling it quits earlier this year — but is an official reconciliation in the cards?. The Yeezy designer, 44, “is still styling Kim,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding, “They have a more of...
CELEBRITIES

