Cumberland, MD

Virtual Kidney Walk set for Oct. 24

By For the Cumberland Times-News
Cumberland Times-News
 4 days ago

CUMBERLAND — The National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland & Delaware will host the virtual Maryland & Delaware Kidney Walk on Oct. 24. Designed to raise awareness of kidney disease and celebrate hope for the 37 million American adults affected by it, the event will begin with a live broadcast at 10 a.m., featuring stories from kidney patients as a time to come together to demonstrate a shared commitment to the lives of kidney patients and their loved ones.

