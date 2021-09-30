Virtual Kidney Walk set for Oct. 24
CUMBERLAND — The National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland & Delaware will host the virtual Maryland & Delaware Kidney Walk on Oct. 24. Designed to raise awareness of kidney disease and celebrate hope for the 37 million American adults affected by it, the event will begin with a live broadcast at 10 a.m., featuring stories from kidney patients as a time to come together to demonstrate a shared commitment to the lives of kidney patients and their loved ones.www.times-news.com
