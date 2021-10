Complex and Spotify have teamed up for a new documentary podcast series focusing on the rise and eventual imprisonment of Florida rapper YNW Melly. The “Murder On My Mind” rapper was heading for international success, but that all started to come crumbling down when he became the prime suspect in the murder of his two best friends, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams. He claimed the two were victims of a drive-by shooting, but authorities believe he and fellow rapper Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry were responsible for their deaths.

