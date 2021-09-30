How To Properly Pronounce 39 Of Fashion's Biggest (And Trickiest) Names
Whether it be Fashion Week in New York, London, Seoul, Milan, or Paris, or you’re making a fashion TikTok, you should always be prepared with up-to-date and correct fashion knowledge — lest you want to be dragged for not knowing how to pronounce Jacquemus. You don’t want to enter into some very intellectual, high-brow conversations and not have the names of designers and brands down, so we want to make sure you pronounce them correctly. If you've ever been too afraid to ask how to pronounce Demna Gvasalia aloud, keep reading. This one's for you.www.nylon.com
Comments / 0