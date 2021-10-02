CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulare County, CA

KNP Complex Fire: Some evacuation orders downgraded; other Tulare County residents told to leave

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOJVS_0cEIYbRs00

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has downgraded some evacuation orders for the KNP Complex Fire burning in the Sequoia National Forest.

Residents who live along Sierra Drive from Mineral King Road north of the entrance to Sequoia National Park, including the residences on Sycamore Drive.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the forest, more evacuations orders were issued for some Tulare County residents.

All residents in the communities of Big Meadows, Weston Meadows, and Quail Flat in the Giant Sequoia National Monument must leave.

The National Park Service has also issued evacuation orders for all residents, employees and cooperators in the Grant Grove, Wilsonia, and Cedar Grove communities of Kings Canyon National Park.

Everyone must leave by 2 pm Friday. Evacuees are advised to use Highway 180.

The new orders come after evacuations went into effect Thursday night for the communities of Eshom and Hartland Camp.

Meantime, crews are still keeping an eye on the giant trees.

"After having the SQF Complex Fire last year and losing 10-14% of all Giant Sequoias in the world, that really stuck with us and we wanted to do everything we could this year to prevent that from happening again," said Sintia Kawasaki-Iee.

The KNP Complex has burned more than 51,000 with containment at 20%.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks remain closed due to this wildfire.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Tulare County, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC30 Central Valley

New evacuation orders, warnings issued due to KNP Complex Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- New evacuation warnings and orders have been issued due to the KNP Complex Fire burning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the order is in place for Eshom and Hartland Camp, including Eshom Valley Drive, from Fresno County Line, south to Tarbell Pocket on Eshom Valley Drive, and North Mountain Road, 468 North to the county line.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequoia National Park#Giant Sequoia Trees#Fire Burning#Quail Flat#The National Park Service#Hartland Camp#The Sqf Complex Fire#The Knp Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy