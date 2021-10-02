CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect Barricaded Inside Hill District Home Dead After Firing At Police

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gLic_0cEI3qE900

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The homicide suspect barricaded inside a Hill District home in a six-hour standoff with law enforcement on Friday afternoon is dead, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says.

Chief Schubert confirmed to KDKA that the suspect was shot and killed by police. Pittsburgh Public Safety said any officers involved will be placed on leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting, but did not specify how many.

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso Reports:

“Negotiators and the SWAT team worked to try to make this a successful outcome, our ultimate goal was to get someone into custody without any harm to anyone; unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” Chief Schubert said. “It’s not the outcome we wanted, but we did everything we could to try to ensure that it was a safe outcome.”

Investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Khalil Singletary. They say he was wanted in connection with the murder 26-year-old Daniel Brice on Climax Street in Beltzhoover on Sept. 22 . Shotspotter alerted police to at least nine rounds fired in the area that day, according to the criminal complaint.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan Reports:

Court records show a warrant was issued for Singletary’s arrest one week ago. He was facing charges of criminal homicide and firearms violations. Police say he had a very lengthy criminal record.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says Singletary fired gunshots, but no injuries were reported to officers.

Someone at the scene could be heard yelling, “Shots fired! Shots fired!”

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County)

Police deployed heavy gas inside the home, trying to end the situation.

It was a very emotional scene as people who knew Singletary arrived at the scene. Many were concerned about their family member. Police would not say if Singletary lived at the home or if a family member did.

“I heard at least 35 shots, who can survive at least 35 shots? No human being I know,” said Sherman Coleman, who described himself as a family friend.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:

Law enforcement was set up in the area of Bedford Avenue and Manilla and Roberts Streets. At least one officer could be seen with a large weapon on a nearby rooftop.

Police told neighbors to stay in their homes and urged the public to avoid the area.

Police described Singletary as being “armed and dangerous.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that police attempted to talk and negotiate with him, even bringing in some friends and family, but Singletary was not cooperating.

“There’s active negotiations continuing with the individual. There’s also been additional gunfire within the residence. There are no injuries to any of the SWAT operators. We have requested the assistance of Allegheny County SWAT and assets from the Pennsylvania State Police,” Hissrich said.

Tear gas was deployed, but law enforcement says the suspect threw the canisters back out towards the officers.

Investigators also attempted to send robots into the home to determine Singletary’s condition.

“We’ve been trying to talk to the individual. We tried to use some technology inside, we tried to use tear gas. The individual kept throwing the technology and the tear gas back at us, and what you just heard was an active exchange of gunfire. We have no officers hit; we are trying to do everything we can to negotiate with the suspect,” Hissrich said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqcyR_0cEI3qE900

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

Additional law enforcement officers were called to the scene — including the Allegheny County Police SWAT team and resources from state police.

An ambulance was on standby as a precaution.

Allegheny County Police will be taking over the investigation.

CORRECTION: In an update to this story, it was said five police officers would be placed on administrative leave. The exact number of officers being placed on administrative leave is unknown at this time.

Comments / 25

Kimmie Sallows
10d ago

Oh but he was a "good guy" is what we will hear for the next few weeks/months... Sorry but he called for this by name...: Suicide By Cop.... Move on...

Reply
13
Steve Siget Jr.
10d ago

can't wait to hear his family cry out that he was a "gentle giant". he didn't do anything "but shoot at cops". they were just "racist cops" that shot at an innocent man!!Wonder if Al Sharpton will show up? wonder if Burn Loot Murder will protest for him?of course not, Al won't make money from TV time and Burn Loot Murder won't either! it was a justified kill. doesn't fit their agenda that all cops are racist and all career criminals are innocent!!

Reply(3)
8
Isis2012 E
8d ago

When it's a standoff with a white man barricaded in his home firing at the cops, the Swat team wants to negotiate, so they can save his life without having to kill another white person. US Law enforcement is always quicker with deadly force against US black citizens than they are US white citizens. In this situation, when you have someone barricaded in their home, shooting at law enforcement they need to be dealt with so that aren't a danger to the community regardless of their color.

Reply
4
 

