Green Bay, WI

September 2021

uwgb.edu
 6 days ago

Leaders from Wisconsin's education, business, non-profit and government communities, including Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson, gathered today for the formal investiture of Michael Alexander as the seventh chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

news.uwgb.edu

uwgb.edu

Photos: Installation of Chancellor Michael Alexander

Leaders from Wisconsin’s education, business, non-profit and government communities, including Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson, gathered today for the formal investiture of Michael Alexander as the seventh chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. The event, filled with academic tradition and a call to action to think differently about higher education, was held at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on the Green Bay Campus.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Chancellor Michael Alexander’s Installation message: Northeast Wisconsin Needs a Healthy Educational Ecosystem to Thrive and Rise

Chancellor Michael Alexander, Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson point to region’s changing needs, opportunities that higher education must meet. Green Bay, Wis.—Leaders from Wisconsin’s education, business, non-profit and government communities, including Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson, gathered today for the formal investiture of Michael Alexander as the seventh chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. The event, filled with academic tradition and a call to action to think differently about higher education, was held at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on the Green Bay Campus.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

UW-Green Bay fighting to reach 70% vaccination goal | WLUK

GREEN BAY (WLUK) — University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is still fighting to reach a 70% vaccination rate among students. UW-Oshkosh hit that benchmark last week. The UW system is offering an incentive to each campus that reaches a 70% vaccination rate for students. Once the campus reaches 70%, students will...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI
uwgb.edu

Wisconsin Democrats propose bills to boost funding, access for higher education | Latest News | madison.com

Democratic legislators are introducing a package of bills that would secure additional funding for the University of Wisconsin System and the state’s technical colleges, as well as make college more affordable through tuition freezes and need-based financial aid grants.In a press conference Wednesday morning, those who voiced support for the slate of seven bills included Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, Rep. Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay, Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, and Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick. Several educators also spoke on behalf of the UW System, urging legislators to back the bills. Rep. Katrina Shankland is part of a group of legislators seeking to expand higher education in Wisconsin. All of them emphasized the need to invest in the state’s postsecondary institutions.
WISCONSIN STATE
uwgb.edu

Installation Speech

I am humbled to join a group of incredible Chancellors that have served before me. In 1971, we were on the cover of Newsweek as the initial EcoU. Because of the work of the previous 6 chancellors at UW-Green Bay, we are still positioned to do great things more than 50 years later. I want to thank Chancellors Shepherd and Harden for being here today. It is amazing to know we have their support at UW-Green Bay. I am fortunate to be able to see the imprint on the institution that each of our chancellors has made. Our 6 strategic priorities honor something each of our previous chancellors believed in: student success, inclusivity, community engagement, sustainability and the environment, digital transformation, and the importance of the arts and a Division I athletic program for Northeastern Wisconsin. The world keeps evolving around us and while we change rapidly with it, the core of who we are continues to be built on the principles the university was founded upon.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

UW-Green Bay Explores Tourism with Upcoming Event | Seehafer News

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is hosting a tourism event on Friday, November 5th for area destinations, attractions, accommodations, and other aligned businesses to explore creative ways to attract visitors with experiences that are beyond the average tourist experience.The event has been organized in partnership with Discover Green Bay.Experiential tourism is a growing trend in the travel industry.Visitors desire to connect with a destination through immersive, hands-on experiences. They want to be enriched, and they desire to learn and connect on a deeper level while experiencing things that they can post, share, and talk about for years to come.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

UW-Green Bay: 500 members of four-campus community are volunteering today | WisBusiness

More than 500 members of the UW-Green Bay community (faculty, staff and students) have volunteered for today’s “Day of Service” honoring the installation of Chancellor Michael Alexander (yesterday). Tasks range from campus clean-up, to soup kitchen prep to preparing medical kits. Organizers insisted there is no better way to honor their campus leader than to serve in the four-campus, 16-county region.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

CATL has three events coming up

CATL Workshop: Collecting and Working with Mid-semester Feedback (Oct. 11, 3-4 p.m.) Join CATL staff for a workshop on collecting mid-semester feedback Oct. 11 from 3-4 p.m. where participants will learn about several different techniques for collecting student feedback. Learn more. Presentation & Discussion: Building Information Literacy and Racial Literacy...
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Education, technology leaders discuss efforts to strengthen Northeast Wisconsin’s cyber workforce

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Northeast Wisconsin education and technology leaders are working to strengthen the area’s cyber workforce. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R) 8th District, co-chair of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission (CSC), and Brad Smith, Microsoft president, hosted a roundtable Monday at TitleTown Tech to discuss what’s being done to train the community’s workforce and how access to cyber education can be increased.
WISCONSIN STATE
uwgb.edu

Dining updates for faculty and staff

Made to order and grab-and-go sushi returns to the Garden Café. All of Wild Blue’s offerings are prepared fresh daily and are available in the Garden Café and Common Grounds Coffeehouse!. The Garden Café and Rosewood Café are open. The Garden Cafe, located in the ground floor of the Cofrin...
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Exercise is Medicine Month at Manitowoc Campus

October is Exercise is Medicine on Campus month. UW-Green Bay Associate Prof. Jared Dahlberg (Biology), is hosting multiple events through the month of October on the Manitowoc Campus. Join Dahlberg to celebrate moving more on campus!. Monday, 11:45-12:15 Yoga in the Commons (come as you are; mats are provided) Tuesday,...
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

UW-Green Bay CIO Wendy Woodward outlines this fall’s IT refresh

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay this week announced it’s updating its IT operations this fall — including changing department names, tweaking the technology division’s structure and training workers on new terminology. The adjustments are intended to provide a common language across IT and drive the campus’s digital transformation plan, Chief Information Officer Wendy Woodward told EdScoop.UW-Green Bay’s 35 full-time and 25 part-time IT workers will train on the IT Infrastructure Library, or ITIL. The framework for IT services and glossary of terms will help unify operations and make better use of resources, Woodward said. In addition to providing a common language for IT workers, ITIL outlines guidance for processes such as purchasing new technology, she said.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Video: Undergraduates lead psychology research

UW-Green Bay Psychology research student Paige Anderson and Assistant Professor Todd Hillhouse discuss the hands-on research done by undergraduate research students inside the Pain and Addiction Neuropharmacology Lab (PANE Lab) in the Lab Sciences building at the Green Bay Campus. Undergraduate student researchers are innovative, forward-thinking, problem solvers, who lead the PANE Lab neuropharmacological research.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Thursday, Nov. 4 is Internship Draft Day

UW-Green Bay Career Services is encouraging all students to attend Internship Draft Day, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lambeau Field North Balcony. More than 200 internships will be represented and the top “draft picks” receive scholarships! Oct. 31, 2021 is the registration deadline. Encourage students to register at internshipdraftday.com.
GREEN BAY, WI
