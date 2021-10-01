CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Rally for Abortion Justice

Cover picture for the articleLocation: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus. We march to show solidarity with the people affected by the abortion ban in Texas. We also march because we are well aware that Ohio could be next to pass similar laws. But we will not only march, we will also make October 2nd a day of action. We will meet at the Statehouse at 12:00 noon, march to Goodale Park, where we will have a training to do a voter registration drive. Training will take about 15 minutes. Instead of just marching, we will be actively working to change Republican control of the statehouse that they have maintained because of gerrymandering. Marching to Goodale will begin at one. Please come with your signs and your masks. As always, this is an intersectional march. We will be uplifting voices of BIPOC people, people who are members of the LGBTQ community, and disabled people who these kinds of laws most affect. We will have medics, legal observers, security, and extractors. We will have masks for those who need them, Clorox wipes, and hand sanitizer. Undoubtedly, there will be forced birth protestors there. Please do not engage, as that is what they want. We want everyone to remain safe.

