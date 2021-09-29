CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's Soccer Heads to UMass Lowell

By David O'Brian (dobrian@binghamton.edu)
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Binghamton (6-2-0, 1-0-0 AE) is currently ranked sixth in the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Northeast Region Poll. In addition, the Bearcats are off to their best start since 2007, when they were also 6-2-0. - Most recently, the Bearcats defeated Stony Brook 1-0 on Saturday before a Family Weekend crowd of 2,605 fans. Junior forwardOliver Svalander netted the game winner in the 56th minute and redshirt junior goalkeeper P.J. Parker made a pair of saves to record his second straight solo shutout.

