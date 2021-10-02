CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Houston school principal shot by ex-student on campus

ABC News
ABC News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxIaI_0cEGuHhk00

A former student of a Houston public charter school shot and wounded the campus principal Friday before quickly surrendering to police, authorities said.

The 25-year-old man shot through a locked, glass door at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. No students were hurt.

Police initially identified the wounded as a school employee, but a statement from the YES Prep charter system later identified him as Principal Eric Espinoza.

In a letter to students and families, YES Prep CEO Mark DiBella said Espinoza was grazed by a bullet from behind. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to be released Friday.

“We had an incredibly frightening day and are immensely grateful there were no life-threatening injuries,” DiBella said in the letter.

Police did not release the name of the shooter but said they were able to quickly identify him because he was a former student. Police also did not release a motive, but Finner said authorities were investigating whether the shooter and wounded man had any past interactions.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 a.m.

A line of students in masks streamed out of the school just before 1 p.m., holding their hands up to show officers they were not carrying a weapon. Multiple students told reporters in Spanish and English what they witnessed. Some said they saw blood while leaving the building, and others said they hid and blocked doorways with furniture like they had practiced in drills to survive a shooting.

Parents could be seen having tearful reunions as they met their children in a parking lot near the school.

“You don’t want anything like this to happen,” Finner said, “but I want to commend those students. Every student I’ve seen coming out, they were calm. The administrators, the teachers, outstanding job. I want to commend them. ... They train for it.”

YES Prep Southwest Secondary serves students in sixth through 12th grades.

The shooting Friday happened about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the site of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. A then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School in May 2018, killing 10 people, most of whom were students. The suspect has been receiving mental health treatment at a state hospital since December 2019. Doctors say he remains incompetent to stand trial on state capital murder charges. He also faces federal charges in a sealed criminal case.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Suspected Texas high school gunman reportedly got welcome home party

The Texas teen who injured four people when he allegedly opened fire at his high school celebrated his release from jail with a twisted welcome home party – even as one of the victims remains in a coma. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who attends Timberview High School in Arlington, posted...
TEXAS STATE
abc17news.com

California school safety officer fired following shooting of 18-year-old woman

A school safety officer in Long Beach, California, has been fired after shooting an 18-year-old woman following a physical altercation last month, school officials said Wednesday. The officer was accused of violating district policy, Superintendent Jill Baker said. The decision came after Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez was shot by a Millikan...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Shootings#School Principal#Charter Schools#Houston Police Department
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Slippery Rock High School Students Facing Charges For Damaging School Property In TikTok Challenge

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three teens are facing criminal mischief charges because of a TikTok challenge. According to State Police, three 17-year-olds damaged a soap dispenser at Slippery Rock High School. Troopers say it was part of the ‘Devious Licks’ challenge. The trend involves students recording themselves destroying school property, and posting the video on TikTok. Districts have warned students and parents that there’s a zero-tolerance policy for social media challenges like these.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
International Business Times

10-Month-Old Smothered To Death By Man Who Wanted To 'Teach Her Family A Lesson'

A man in India kidnapped a 10-month-old girl while her parents were asleep and then smothered her to death to teach her family a lesson. The accused, identified as Raju Ravat, had a long-standing feud with the infant’s father. The girl lived with her parents on a pavement in Mumbai and the accused lived close by, She The People reported.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
blavity.com

North Carolina Teacher Resigns After Students Say She Told Them They Would Have Been Her 'Field Slaves'

A North Carolina teacher has resigned from her job at Winterville Charter Academy after a "racially insensitive" incident occurred during a school lesson. “She had them raise their hand during a constitutional lesson and reminded them that if it wasn’t for the Constitution, they would be her slaves. Her field slaves,” Kanisha Tillman said, recalling her child's story, WITN reported.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
oxygen.com

Police Say There's A 'Possibility' That Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend Brian Laundrie Hurt Himself In Florida Wilderness

As Florida investigators try to find Brian Laundrie, they note it’s possible he may have hurt himself. The 23-year-old boyfriend of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito apparently vanished last week after telling his family he was going for a hike on Tuesday. His lawyer announced that he was missing on Friday, and a manhunt to find him was launched at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. Searches on both Saturday and Sunday have seemingly turned up empty.
FLORIDA STATE
fox9.com

17-year-old charged with murder in May 2021 Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old from Brooklyn Park has been charged in the killing of a 19-year-old in Minneapolis this past May. The charges say Devante Sletten shot and killed the victim, whom he had been with earlier in the evening, while the victim was involved in a fight near the intersection of 27th Ave and Upton Ave N.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

Exclusive: Family Of Jermaine Foster, Suspect In Death Of Nurse Maria Ambrocio, Speaks Out; ‘It’s So Heartbreaking’

IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) –  A beloved nurse who died after being knocked over by a suspected mugger in Times Square will be remembered Monday during a memorial Mass. Now we’re hearing from a family member of the man charged with the nurse’s murder. As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, Orrett montague  remains in shock. His stepson, 26-year-old Jermaine Foster is charged with murder in connection with the death of 58-year-old Maria Ambrocio. “He’s never gotten into trouble of this sort,” he said. “I feel so bad for them… I know, it’s so heartbreaking.” Maria Ambrocio (Photo provided) Ambrocio, a longtime oncology nurse at Bayonne Medical Center,...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Atlanta

Florida Man Guilty For Threatening To Kill A Defense Attorney

MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A 42-year-old Coral Gables, Florida man pled guilty yesterday in federal district court to threatening the defense attorney of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year of murdering George Floyd. During yesterday’s hearing before U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham, William John Hartnett admitted that on April 6, from his location in Miami, he called the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (“MPPOA”) in St. Paul, an organization that funded Chauvin’s defense.  Hartnett left an 18-second message on MPPOA’s voicemail in which he threatened to kill Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer....
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

417K+
Followers
106K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy