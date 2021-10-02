CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Suspect in Houston school shooting identified, charged

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wcbkk_0cEGdf9v00

Police identified the suspected gunman who stormed YES Prep Southwest Secondary school in Houston, Texas, on Friday and wounded the principal as 25-year old Dexter Harold Kelsey.

Kelsey has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the 263rd State District Court, Houston Police announced Saturday.

Houston police said a call about reports of an active shooting came in at 11:45 a.m. at 4400 Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference Friday that officers arrived to the scene "within minutes" following the call and once inside the school came upon the suspect "armed with a rifle" and he "surrendered without incident."

Houston Police Department - PHOTO: Dexter Harold Kelsey has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in connection with incident at the YES Prep Southwest Secondary School in Houston, Oct.1 , 2021.

Finner said Friday the suspect was a former student of the school. Police said Kelsey confessed to his role in the shooting and was subsequently charged.

"When he came to the building, the front door, the glass door, it was locked. He gained entry by shooting on the glass door and immediately fired upon one of the employees of the school," Finner said.

The employee sustained a gunshot wound to the back. Police named the victim Saturday as school principal Eric Espinosa, 36, who was treated at a hospital and later released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyzbK_0cEGdf9v00
Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP - PHOTO: People gather east of YES Prep Southwest Secondary school after a shooting, Oct. 1, 2021, in Houston.

Police said Espinosa was alerted about the shooting and attempted to warn teachers and students.

"During the gunfire, one of the bullets struck the principal in his lower back. As the principal continued to help students and teachers flee the school, responding police officers arrived, located the suspect and arrested him without further incident," Houston police said.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary said in a statement Friday that “no students have been injured.” The school serves grades 6 through 12.

Audio from a dispatch call reveals an official said: “I'm gonna need units at 4411 Anderson Rd, just got a message that there's a man with a gun in the school.”

The Houston Fire Department initially told ABC News one person was transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center Emergency Room.

First responders were on the scene to actively clear the building, Houston Fire said after reports of the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ia10_0cEGdf9v00
Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP - PHOTO: Police gather at YES Prep Southwest Secondary school after a shooting, Oct. 1, 2021, in Houston.

A seventh grader who was evacuated from the school told ABC Houston station KTRK , “When I was coming out, I saw blood and glass shattering everywhere."

“My teachers told me to stay back in the classroom where nobody can see you and officers came, saying, 'Put your hands up. Go outside,’” the student said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYnR8_0cEGdf9v00
Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP - PHOTO: A person is emotional after a shooting at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, Oct. 1, 2021, in Houston.

A staging area for parents was set up at West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke and students were sent to that location.

The students had gone through active shooter training just two days earlier. Finner commended students for remaining calm during the evacuation.

Finner said there are no other potential suspects and no further threat to the students.

Comments / 34

Leg Sandwich
9d ago

It was a black punk and news buries it totally or at the end of the report. If it was a white shooter it would be in the headlines.

Reply(1)
5
Rocky Capone
9d ago

These kids have zero care for fellow students or other people. These kids have zero parenting or morals or common sense nowadays. And these kids don’t fear the law or police . Thanks to Joe Biden, the Democratic Party and BLM.

Reply(4)
4
CommonSense
9d ago

Way to go Texas. Either murder your children by guns, or murder your children by wilful stupidity about vaccines and masks.

Reply(6)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Nobel economics prize goes to 'natural experiments' pioneers

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize on Monday for pioneering "natural experiments" to show real-world economic impacts in areas from minimum wage increases in the U.S. fast-food sector to migration from Castro-era Cuba. Unlike in medicine or...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 tablet

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. Its authorization could help change clinical management...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

Southwest cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Education
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Houston#School Shooting#Houston Fire Department#State District Court#Houston Chronicle#Ap
Reuters

Texan vying for governor slams COVID vaccine mandates from hospital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Conservative firebrand and Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West was receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital on Sunday, he said on Twitter, noting that his experience with the illness had strengthened his opposition to vaccine mandates. West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

417K+
Followers
106K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy