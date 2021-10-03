RAMBLIN' ROUND: Rock's many musicians who aren't 'just bass players'

Robyn Beck/AFP | via Getty Images/TNSFive-time Grammy winners The Police, reuniting singer Sting, left, drummer Stewart Copeland, center, and guitarist Andy Summers wave after performing at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 11, 2007. Sting is one of rock's considerable bassists who are key members of their respective bands. ROBYN BECK

I know a guy who is a talented, above-average bass player and singer, but when asked to play bass in a band, he would usually decline.

I wondered why, and got the answer — he wanted to be a singer, didn't want to become known as "just a bass player." It didn't matter if he was offered a slot where he could play bass and sing, too. His concern about being considered "just a bass player" remained unabated.

Just a bass player?

The answer left me puzzled, since I've always considered bass players a key part of any musical group — as important as any of the other musicians in the band. Especially when laying down the rhythmic foundation in tandem with the drummer, bass players are instrumental — ha, ha — in setting that all-important groove.

Many bass players take it beyond that, though, laying down melodic bass lines that go far beyond simply providing a root note-based rhythm to a song.

Maybe one reason the phrase "just a bass player" puzzled me is some of my all-time favorite musicians, singers and songwriters are bass players — beginning with the biggest band ever, The Beatles.

Yep, I think most people, the general public and fellow musicians alike, consider Paul McCartney much more than "just a bass player."

One of rock's preeminent singers, he's aloo recognized as one of music's greatest songwriters — both in his collaborations with fellow Beatle John Lennon and as a solo writer as well.

Along with his other contributions, McCartney's bass lines with The Beatles remained a key part of their songs, beginning with their first hit single on the U.S. charts. The first thing that first generation of Beatles fans did when snatching up those vinyl 45 rpm copies of "I Want to Hold Your Hand" was play the record, of course. And the second thing they did was flip it over and play the B side, "I Saw Her Standing There."

It's hard to imagine "I Saw Her Standing There" without McCartney's rocking bass lines. Along with George Harrison's stinging lead guitar licks, Ringo Starr's in-the-pocket drumming, and Lennon's rock-steady rhythm guitar, The Beatles were a musical force to be reckoned with — not only as singers and songwriters, but also as a powerfully-tight band.

If anyone thought they were backed by studio musicians, The Beatles certainly shattered those preconceptions, simply by appearing on "The Ed Sullivan Show" — the famed Sunday night TV show where most Americans first saw The Beatles deliver a live performance.

Sure McCartney's vocals and songwriting remained a major part of The Beatles until their breakup in 1970 — bust his bass playing proved key as well, and not only on the rockers.

Consider the song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" — the song chiefly written and sang by Lennon on their album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." As Lennon sings the opening lines "Picture yourself in a boat on a river, with tangerine trees and marmalade skies," McCartney's melodic bass lines are dancing along, tastefully filling the empty spaces.

As Lennon concludes singing "Cellophane flowers of yellow and green, towering over your head," McCartney's descending-then-ascending bass provides yet another key component to the song's arrangement — and that's just one example.

Paul McCartney didn't start his musical career as a bass player when he joined a young John Lennon's group known as the Quarrymen those many years ago in Liverpool. He played acoustic guitar, then an electric one and sometimes piano as well. He didn't play bass until the group's regular bassist, Lennon's friend, Stu Stucliffe, quit the pre-fame Beatles in 1961, when they were playing in Hamburg, Germany, so he could remain there with his girlfriend, Astrid Kirchherr — who gave them the distinctive haircuts the group sported at the time.

Although not his initial instrument of choice, McCartney evolved into one of the greatest rock bassists ever. Later, when he toured with Wings and followed with his solo career that continues to this day, McCartney usually plays bass more then another other instrument during his live performances.

Paul McCartney, just a bass player? I don't think so.

But wait. Is McCartney an anomaly where bassists are concerned? Nope — and I have to look no farther than the first American band to score a number one record after The Beatles and other British bands began to dominate the American charts.

The Beach Boys, who were inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame the same years as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, were led by their bass player, Brian Wilson.

Brian not only played bass and provided the falsetto vocals on those early hits, he also wrote most of the band's songs and soon began producing their recording sessions as well.

Although he famously quit the road in the latter half of the 1960s to stay home, write songs and work on creating backing tracks with those famed Los Angeles studio musicians known as The Wrecking Crew, Brian played bass on The Beach Boys live performances up to that point. Later, Carol Kaye and other musicians who were part of The Wrecking Crew played bass on tracks used on the album "Pet Sounds," but early footage of The Beach Boys performing live shows Brian is a gifted bassist as well.

Brian Wilson, just a bass player? He's so much more.

The Police were massively successful in the late 1970s into the 1980s, led by their chief singer, songwriter — and bassist — Sting. They racked up hit after hit: "Roxanne," "Message in a Bottle," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," "Walking on the Moon" and, of course, "Every Breath You Take," with Sting playing a standup, acoustic bass on the song's official video.

While guitarist Andy Sumners and drummer Stewart Copeland were also songwriters and contributed to the band's albums, Sting wrote most of the group's hits and he's the only member of The Police inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Sting, is he just a bass player? I think not.

When Cream exploded on the rock scene in 1967, Eric Clapton, along with fellow virtuosos, bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker, were little-known in the U.S. at the time.

Bruce, as lead singer and writer of most of the band's hits in tandem with British poet, Pete Brown, initially caught the attention of the record-buying public— though it didn't take long for Clapton's guitar pyrotechnics to propel him to forefront during the power trio's live performances.

Still, that's Bruce singing lead onCream songs such as "Sunshine of Your Love" and "White Room." While Clapton went on to his hugely successful solo career and sometimes sings the two aforementioned songs in concert, when Cream held a short-lived reunion in 2005 at England's Royal Albert Hall, Bruce once again took the lead vocals on those songs.

Jack Bruce, just a bass player? No way.

Consider the progressive rock band, Emerson, Lake and Palmer. While Keith Emerson played phenomenal keyboards and Carl Palmer is a drummer extraordinaire, bassist Greg Lake handled all of the lead vocals, and wrote some of the band's most compelling songs.

Greg Lake, far beyond just a bass player.

It's not just an American and English thing. Geddy Lee, bassist for the Canadian band, Rush, is also the group's lead vocalist and songwriter, sharing composing duties with guitarist Alex Lifeson, while the late Neal Peart handled the massive drum parts.

Geddy Lee, just a bass player? Nope.

One of my favorite stories involves Phil Lesh, the six-string bassist for the Grateful Dead. While the much-missed Jerry Garcia and fellow guitarist Bob Weir handled most of the lead vocals, the occasional songs Lesh wrote and sang, such as "Box of Rain" and "Unbroken Chain," were much beloved by the band's many followers.

Once, when an entire stadium-full of concert-goers began to chant "Let Phil sing," he stepped up to the microphone and said something like "They don't let me sing. They make me sing" — at which the chant happily turned to "Make Phil sing."

Phil Lesh, just a bass player? Oh, he's so much more.

