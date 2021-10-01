CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

California first in U.S. to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for schoolkids -governor

By Sharon Bernstein
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct 1 (Reuters) - California will become the first U.S. state to mandate statewide COVID-19 vaccinations for schoolchildren, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday as a Reuters tally showed the United States topping 700,000 coronavirus deaths.

“The state already requires that students are vaccinated against viruses that cause measles, mumps, and rubella – there’s no reason why we wouldn’t do the same for COVID-19," the Democratic governor said at a news conference.

Newsom said the schools mandate could be enacted as early as January, once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves inoculations for their age groups. California is the most populous U.S. state.

The United States has reported an average of more than 2,000 deaths per day over the past week, representing about 60% of the peak in fatalities in January, a Reuters analysis of public health data showed.

The United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths, accounting for 19% and 14% of all reported infections and fatalities, according to the Reuters tally. Globally, the pandemic is set to surpass 5 million deaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXnCT_0cEGQ5C900
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

While national hospitalization numbers have fallen in recent weeks, some states, especially in the south of the country, are bucking that trend to record big rises, putting pressure on healthcare systems.

Public health officials say the state's strict COVID-19 public health orders helped to slow the transmission of the virus in recent weeks.

On Friday, the transmission map tracker of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed California with the lowest weekly case rate in the country.

Amid a national surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant leading to serious illness and death mostly among unvaccinated people, several large school districts in California already have mandated COVID-19 vaccines for some students.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the country's second-largest, requires them for children over the age of 12, for whom the FDA has authorized their emergency use.

Public schools in San Diego will require vaccines for students over the age of 16 in December, and in Hoboken, New Jersey, students must be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for the virus.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 22

cornpop&thebadboys
4d ago

🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

Reply(4)
14
tmpwtry
4d ago

no way kids have been exposed to covid for almost 20 months with very few dying. now they will die from side effects.

Reply
15
Susan Mallory Cane
2d ago

No one in our twisted government would ever order me to give a vaccination to my child for a virus that has a 99.7% survival rate.

Reply
4
Related
KABC

With the stroke of a pen, there are no more aliens in California.

(Sacramento, CA) — The term “alien” is being scrubbed from California State code books when referring to an undocumented migrant. With the stroke of a pen, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law deleting the word that he called “offensive” from the legal codes. The term “alien” refers to someone born outside the United States – and it’s been used by the federal government since 1798 and in California since 1937. In a news release, the far-left Democrat Newsom stated the term has been used in recent years as a political dog whistle to express bigotry. The word is found in many aspects of California law, but the new terminology is now “noncitizen” or “immigrant.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vallejo Times-Herald

Gavin Newsom abolishes single-family zoning in California

In one of his first actions after surviving an election seeking to oust him from office, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday essentially abolished single-family zoning in California — and green-lighted a series of bills intended to bolster the state’s housing production. By signing Senate Bill 9 into law, Newsom opened...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#U S#Democratic
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fox News

Larry Elder, Calif. GOP candidate for governor, says his security detail was hit by a pellet gun

California candidate for governor Larry Elder had his campaign event halted Wednesday after protesters shot his security detail with a pellet gun. "Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles," the Republican candidate said in a statement on Twitter. "The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shore News Network

Will A Vaccine Mandate Trigger The Great Resignation?

President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging vaccine mandate will affect tens of millions of U.S. workers, but experts, labor unions and business groups are divided on what impact the rule will have. While experts disagree on whether the federal mandate, which applies to the majority of the U.S. workforce, may lead to...
LABOR ISSUES
Slate

Larry Elder Announces He’s “Detected Fraud” in California Recall Vote Results, Which Don’t Yet Exist

Tuesday is the last day for Californians to vote in the state’s gubernatorial recall election, which incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom is expected to win. His leading Republican opponent is a conservative talk-show host named Larry Elder who has been endorsed by a number of the party’s most nationally prominent right-wing figures and is campaigning against vaccine mandates. (In July, Elder hosted a self-identified doctor from Texas, “Kathy,” on his radio show. She suggested Bill Gates may be using the vaccine to control minority populations and said that COVID-19 can be treated with, among other things, hydrogen peroxide and the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lynchburg News and Advance

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law.
U.S. POLITICS
San Francisco Chronicle

COVID in California: Masks may be required for the 'foreseeable future'

Napa County health officials said just 11 COVID-19 cases were linked to the recent BottleRock music festival over Labor Day weekend. California is now the only state with a “moderate” rate of COVID transmission. Citing low vaccination rates among prison staff, a federal judge ordered guards and other jail employees in California to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. The general manager for the Warriors said the team is banking on starting the season with all players vaccinated.
CALIFORNIA STATE
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

Recent surges of the delta variant in much of the United States are attributable part to vaccine hesitancy. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 24,260,000 Americans — or 9.7% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
217K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy