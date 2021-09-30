CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Last week I had an opportunity to experience America at its best; I went to a high school football game. If anything embraces the American spirit it is high school athletics. At the game that I attended the spirit of competition was present and equally as important was the camaraderie experienced in the stands. Before kickoff the stands rose to hear the prayer and then all faced the American flag for the playing of the national anthem. The stands were full and diverse nationalities were present. There was no dissension, no protests, no disrespect. There was just Americans coming out on a beautiful autumn evening in Louisiana who wanted no more than to enjoy a good high school football game; the way it should be. This is small town America and this is the genuine spirit of America.

