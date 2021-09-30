Lessons in patience
I recently started a new Bible study book during my quiet time in the mornings. It is called 40 Prayers for My Husband by Selena Frederick. The book is made up of 40 specific prayers you can pray for your husband. I have prayed for him to have peace, fierce friendships, joy, compassion, kindness, contentment, confidence and there are many more to come. On Thursday morning, the prayer was for patience. Yes, I know. I should have proceeded with caution. I should have skipped over that particular virtue and maybe come back to it at a later date. At the very least I should have maybe skirted the issue and simply asked God’s forgiveness for both of us at times not being very patient individuals. Instead, I dove in headfirst. Not only did I ask God to help my husband have patience with things beyond his control, I pleaded with Him to give me a dose of it as well. What was I thinking?www.fgazette.com
Comments / 0