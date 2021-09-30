CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

CABL supports constitutional amendments

fgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, the Louisiana Legislature passed nine new constitutional amendments. The good news for voters is that only four of them are on the ballot for this year, though they all deal with issues of substance. Two amendments are part of major tax reforms that policy groups and task forces have been discussing for years. The others deal with avoiding major budget shortfalls and funding for some levee districts. CABL recommends that voters support all four of the amendments.

www.fgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
fgazette.com

ConnectLA seeks to eliminate digital divide

A special meeting was held Monday that may bring hope to Union Parish residents who have no internet access or options due to location, affordability and literacy. The subject of the meeting was how to close the digital divide in Louisiana. Veneeth Iyengar, Executive Director for ConnectLA, the Louisiana State Office of Broadband and Connectivity for Louisiana, was on hand to explain the key points.
UNION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
CBS Pittsburgh

House Republicans Begin Process To Amend State Constitution To Require Voter ID And Elect Secretary Of State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state House committee has approved a constitutional amendment that would change Pennsylvania’s election process in several ways. Some Republicans see this as the best way to get the changes they desire. For years, Republicans have pushed the idea that every voter shows an ID card when voting. In this state, that’s only required the first time you vote in a new precinct. When a bill to expand that to all elections was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf, Republicans decided to put the question on the ballot as an amendment to the State Constitution. It’s one way to bypass...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
therecord-online.com

State Senate approves constitutional amendment tracking after botched ballot question

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Senate approved a measure this week that would establish a public website to track the process of proposed constitutional amendments. The proposal comes after the Department of State in February admitted it failed to advertise a ballot question that would have given survivors of child sex abuse a two-year window to sue the perpetrators.
HARRISBURG, PA
brproud.com

Low voter turnout could sway constitutional amendment decisions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana voters have four big tax reform measures to vote on in a special election now set to take place in November. But pollsters believe low voter turnout could sway the vote. State legislators touted their ability to pass tax reform legislation, but now it...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendments#Tax Deductions#Cabl#The Louisiana Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
northwestgeorgianews.com

Commentary: We need a constitutional amendment on money in politics

"We're under an avalanche. No one can hear us, and we can't hear each other." That's my friend, David Trahan. He's a logger in Waldoboro, Maine. He's also a former Republican senator in the state Legislature and leads the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine. Trahan and SAM represent the interests of 300,000 Maine people who hunt, fish and trap in the state's vast woods, rivers and lakes. SAM is also Maine's leading advocate in defense of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
POLITICS
Omaha.com

Laura Ebke: Lawmakers should look at amending Nebraska Constitution to enlarge Legislature

Fall is in the air, as is political gamesmanship. Fortunately, there are no elections to look forward to in November this year, but for those paying attention, the Nebraska Legislature has been in special session, holding hearings and debating district lines following last year’s census. For those haven’t been watching, the big disputes have been over where to draw the lines for congressional and legislative districts.
NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Activist groups unite against proposed abortion amendment to Iowa constitution

Members of several reproductive health and activist groups held a press conference Friday, declaring their opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion and discussing next steps for political action. “We need to remain together because this fight in Iowa is going to be long,” said Gabriela Fuentes, an advocacy strategist with Planned Parenthood North […] The post Activist groups unite against proposed abortion amendment to Iowa constitution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Senate moves to bolster constitutional amendment process with increased training, transparency

The Senate acted on a pair of bills to create additional requirements for the Department of State to publicize and explain ballot questions and establish further training for agency staff.  The post Pa. Senate moves to bolster constitutional amendment process with increased training, transparency appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy