CABL supports constitutional amendments
In 2021, the Louisiana Legislature passed nine new constitutional amendments. The good news for voters is that only four of them are on the ballot for this year, though they all deal with issues of substance. Two amendments are part of major tax reforms that policy groups and task forces have been discussing for years. The others deal with avoiding major budget shortfalls and funding for some levee districts. CABL recommends that voters support all four of the amendments.www.fgazette.com
Comments / 0