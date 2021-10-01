CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Murder suspect fires gun at officers as SWAT situation closes Pittsburgh street

By Adrianne Burke, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxeIW_0cEFAu7G00

PITTSBURGH — A homicide suspect barricaded inside a Pittsburgh home is firing a gun at SWAT and officers outside, according to police.

There have also been additional gunshots heard as the negotiations continue. The goal is to bring them out alive, according to the Director of the Department of Public Safety, Wendell Hissrich.

The suspect has been identified as Khalil Singletary, wanted for a homicide on Sept. 22.

The situation started in the Hill District section of the city around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Manilla Street.

Bedford Avenue is closed to traffic and people are being asked to avoid the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WPXI apps for alerts as news breaks]

Tear gas has been used as well.

No officers were hit by the gunfire, but it was close, Hissrich said. Officers did also return fire.

Pennsylvania State Police are en route.

Watch Channel 11 News from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. as we get more information.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigate after dog shot in Butler County

MARION TWP., Pa. — Police in Butler County are looking for information on a possible suspect after a dog was shot on Thursday. Harrisville Borough police said the shooting incident occurred on Porter Road in Marion Township on Sept. 30 between noon and 1:30 p.m., where a 4-year-old St. Bernard was shot in the neck and head area with a shotgun.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania woman charged with murdering 87-year-old father, girlfriend on New Jersey coast

SURF CITY, N.J. — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with killing her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend at the New Jersey shore. Authorities in Ocean County announced Tuesday they have arrested 55-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan in Landenberg, in southeastern Pennsylvania. The bodies of 87-year-old John Enders and 75-year-old Francoise...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shoved into moving NYC subway train; 1 in custody

NEW YORK CITY — Police arrested a woman Tuesday morning on suspicion of pushing another woman into a moving train at the Times Square subway station. Police took the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthonia Egebara, into custody around 9:30 a.m. on a charge of attempted murder, WPIX reported. Authorities told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
56K+
Followers
71K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy