Murder suspect fires gun at officers as SWAT situation closes Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A homicide suspect barricaded inside a Pittsburgh home is firing a gun at SWAT and officers outside, according to police.

There have also been additional gunshots heard as the negotiations continue. The goal is to bring them out alive, according to the Director of the Department of Public Safety, Wendell Hissrich.

The suspect has been identified as Khalil Singletary, wanted for a homicide on Sept. 22.

The situation started in the Hill District section of the city around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Manilla Street.

Bedford Avenue is closed to traffic and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Tear gas has been used as well.

No officers were hit by the gunfire, but it was close, Hissrich said. Officers did also return fire.

Pennsylvania State Police are en route.

