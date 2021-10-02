CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

By Brett Arends
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Decisions, decisions. Here's the math.

Comments / 11

(((have some common sense)))
7d ago

With inflation, increases in taxes across the board by democrats that financial crisis is heading at us like a freight train with no breaks. …

Reply
3
save our country from liberal loons
9d ago

It is a double edged sword. You can move money from your IRA into a Roth IRA now and pay those taxes or wait and each time the amount of INCREASED MANDATORY RMD comes due, you can see that you will be forced to pay more in taxes then. Either way, you will pay the piper.

Reply
2
Bill Webster
9d ago

wouldn't a pic of Laurence Fishburne be better used in an article about the red pill or the blue pill?

Reply
3
leedaily.com

Another $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Social Security Recipients (Updated News)

The cost-of-living of adjustments of Social Security for the year 2022 could be the biggest in many years. But even if the adjustments are done and the amounts are increased on monthly basis it still won’t be enough as said by a group of nonpartisan advocacy of Senior Citizens League. Recently both the house of Representatives and the Senate were sent a letter during this week.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Charlie Melancon: Congress should pause before rushing to spend $3.5 trillion

Underway in Washington is a debate surrounding Congress’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. The bill removes important industry tax deductions and establishes a new natural gas tax, essentially making it punitive to produce resources here at home. With rapid decarbonization goals driving the Biden administration’s agenda, some policymakers overlook the reality that these punitive tax measures will likely result in higher energy prices passed onto the consumer. Additionally, significant tax revenue contributions from industry operations to the federal and state governments could be at risk.
weareiowa.com

4th stimulus check? Here's who's proposing it and why not everyone will get it

A nonprofit representing the interests of senior citizens is urging Congress to approve $1,400 stimulus checks for Social Security recipients. While these Americans are looking at possibly the largest cost-of-living adjustment in 40 years, experts say the amount they'll get likely won't match inflation and it could knock them into a higher tax bracket.
Brandon Wang

How to Start Optimizing Taxes & Saving For Retirement

Taxes suck. I almost cried when I got my first paycheck a few months ago. Not a happy cry but the kind of cry you hear when you see how much of your hard-earned cash goes straight to Uncle Sam. I felt betrayed and dispirited. How did no one ever teach me or even warn me about these things?
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Rules That Could Catch You Off Guard

Many Americans don't know the truth about Social Security taxes. Working while receiving Social Security could have a surprising effect. Delaying a benefits claim doesn't always raise your benefits. Social Security is one of the most important entitlement programs in the United States since it provides a crucial source of...
Next Avenue

All About Roth IRAs and How They May Change

Advice from the 'Friends Talk Money' podcast on what could happen to 'backdoor' Roth IRAs. In the beginning, well 1974 to be exact, Congress created the Individual Retirement Account, or IRA. And it was pretty good — as a way of helping Americans save for retirement and save on taxes along the way. In 1998, the Roth IRA came along, an alternative whose withdrawals in retirement are tax-free. Now, Congress and the Biden administration might be changing the Roth IRA rules. You'll want to know what's up and what it could mean for you.
hamlethub.com

IRS: ABLE accounts: A valuable financial solution for people with disabilities

Achieving a Better Life Experience, also called ABLE accounts, are tax-advantaged savings accounts for individuals with disabilities and their families. These accounts help disabled people pay qualified disability-related expenses without affecting their eligibility for government assistance programs. Here are some key things people should know about these accounts. Annual contribution...
IBTimes

IRS Wants To Monitor Your Bank Account To Catch Tax Dodgers

The Biden administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to look into ordinary account holders to monitor transactions as low as $600 to catch tax dodgers. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is promoting the plan which, according to the Treasury Department, is intended to help monitor wealthy tax dodgers by requiring financial institutions to report aggregated “inflow” and “outflow” from bank, loan and investment accounts.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

If I Die, What Happens to the Social Security Taxes I Paid?

I have heard that when my wife and I pass, the government keeps all we have paid into social security. Is this correct? Signed: Curious Senior. Dear Curious: The Social Security taxes paid while you and your wife were working weren’t deposited into a personal account for each of you; rather they were used to pay benefits to those collecting Social Security at the time. That’s the way the program has worked since enacted in 1935 and the way it still works today. The money you contributed has already been used to pay benefits to others. However, hopefully you and your wife will live to claim your own benefits, and what you get when you claim will be based upon your earnings record over your entire lifetime (up to earnings you paid Social Security FICA payroll taxes on). Those historical earnings are adjusted for inflation and your lifetime average monthly earnings amount is determined, from which your base benefit is calculated. Just as you and your wife helped pay for those getting SS benefits while you were working and paying into Social Security, those now working and paying into the program will help pay benefits to you and your wife.
