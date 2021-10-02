Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?
With inflation, increases in taxes across the board by democrats that financial crisis is heading at us like a freight train with no breaks. …
It is a double edged sword. You can move money from your IRA into a Roth IRA now and pay those taxes or wait and each time the amount of INCREASED MANDATORY RMD comes due, you can see that you will be forced to pay more in taxes then. Either way, you will pay the piper.
wouldn't a pic of Laurence Fishburne be better used in an article about the red pill or the blue pill?
