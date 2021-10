R. Kelly was found guilty on all nine counts in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case last Monday (Sept. 27). Now, just a week later, YouTube has taken down both of the singer’s official channels, but is not banning him entirely. RKellyTV, which had 3.5 million subscribers, and RKellyVevo, which had roughly 1.6 million subscribers, reportedly violated YouTube’s terms of service. Anyone attempting to view content on the now-deleted channels will see the message: “This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.” Variety reports that YouTube pulled down the channels linked to R. Kelly...

