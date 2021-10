Fall is officially here, and it’s time to start thinking about everything you need to do to prepare for the changing seasons. While we can’t pull your sweaters out of storage or make sure that your leaf blower still works, we’ve done some of the hard work for you: We’ve found all the best items on sale this week, especially ones that will help you make the transition from summer to autumn a little easier. From almost 50 percent off on one of our top-rated leaf blowers to $400 off a gourmet cookware set, you’re sure to find something that you need to spruce up the home or upgrade what you already have.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO