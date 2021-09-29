CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAFC Playoff Hopes Take A Hit

By Ernesto Loera
LAFC have had their three game win streak snapped and now they are on the verge of not qualifying for the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Back to back losses to the Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes have made the push for playoffs a nail biter. Losing 2-1 against Portland in a game where if they are being honest they should’ve won. Two key opportunities to take the lead cost them. A shot in the 18th minute by Brian Rodriguez, who was alone in front of goal, sailed above the crossbar. Three minutes later Asprilla makes it 1-0 for the Timbers. LAFC were quick to respond however, tying up the game in the 29th minute via a Chicho Arango penalty kick goal.

