‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

By Justin Vallejo
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9yPb_0cECU9rx00

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.

Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

"This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.

Mr Kiyosaki said the stock market was being artificially inflated by the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve with decisions disconnected from the realities of the current economy in the United States.

The reason why Ms Yellen and Mr Powell are "scrambling", he said, is they’ve expanded the volume of money while the velocity of money is plummeting as no one spends and their cash lingers in savings.

Mr Kiyosaki said people don’t have to go to Harvard University to understand that "you can’t keep printing fake money … that’s not good".

"So they pump all this money in, prices go up," he told Kitco News on Wednesday. "So it is transitory inflation, but we’re stacked with this massive debt and all it’s done is bump up the stock market and real estate market."

"The money has not gone into the economy, that’s the sad part. So the rich get richer, but the poor and middle class are getting poorer. It’s tragic what’s happening today."

He added earlier that the "house of cards" is coming down and that real estate would crash with the stock market, while the impact from China’s Evergrande Group implosion would spread to the United States.

Evergrande, the second-largest developer in China, is on the brink of bankruptcy with more than $300bn in debt – the most indebted company in the world.

Mr Kiyosaki is best known for his 1997 book Rich Dad Poor Dad , which advocated the financial literacy that rich parents taught their kids about money that the poor and middle class did not.

While a giant market crash will spell financial disaster for foolish investors, Mr Kiyosaki says the impending market doom is an opportunity for smart investors.

"I like crashes, so this next crash is going to be really, really good, but it’ll bring down gold, silver, Bitcoin stocks, but the good news is a crash is a good time to get rich, so that’s why I’m optimistic and I’m very optimistic on gold silver and Bitcoin, not on stocks," he said.

"So when it comes down, and it’s going to bring everything down with it, that’s when I’m going to be buying more gold, silver, and Bitcoin.”

SurfsUp
6d ago

We will see, but I never put any failure beyond Biden, since he has the skill for it. Even Obama made a similar statement about Biden.

Reply(33)
204
Aaron King
6d ago

Biden says our economy isn't controlled by the stock market. which is true to a point. but our 401ks and ira,s are controlled by it.

Reply(15)
158
Johnny tyler
5d ago

democrats gonna lose a record amount of American voters this first year of Biden being in office has to be the worst ever... good thing for the democrats is they got all those immigrants in vote for Biden tee shirts... democrats won't need American voters after the first 2 years.. democrats building a new America. democrats using our tax dollars to fund it... anyone else starting to see that it's time to start saying goodbye to America?

Reply(41)
117
Matt Lillywhite

The American Economy Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Many people are completely oblivious as to what’s currently happening with the economy in many states. The Federal Reserve is printing money like there’s no tomorrow. Inflation is increasing. Plus, people are making more money from unemployment checks than their day job, so they don’t have an incentive to work. Put simply, the U.S. economy is driving off a cliff with its foot pressed firmly on the accelerator.
Matt Lillywhite

An Economic Crisis Has Arrived In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you've probably noticed a "help wanted" sign on the front window of many stores. Unfortunately, many businesses are struggling to hire enough people due to several economic factors. And if experts are correct, the worsening labor shortage could have drastic consequences for everyone in the United States.
Motley Fool

Will the Federal Reserve Launch a Digital Dollar? Here's What We Know

The Fed is planning to release a discussion paper soon that could shape the future of currency and payments in the U.S. and globally. For decades the U.S. dollar has been the undisputed global reserve currency, but that could change. Since 2014, China has been quietly working on its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which is a suped up, e-version of its homegrown yuan. And this year, the People's Bank of China launched a real-world beta test of its CBDC in more than 30 major cities to iron out any bugs. In June, it even held a lottery to give out digital wallets with 200 yuan (about $31) to 200,000 citizens to jumpstart adoption.
capradio.org

Over 130 countries clinch a deal that could radically reshape how companies are taxed

More than 130 countries on Friday backed a landmark agreement to set a new minimum tax rate for companies around the world. The agreement, which was brokered by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), would set a minimum tax rate of 15% from 2023, and it has the potential to transform the global business landscape by cracking down on tax havens.
Jonesboro Sun

EXPLAINER: How global deal stems corporate use of tax havens

FRANKFURT, Germany — More than 130 countries have forged a deal on sweeping changes in how big global companies are taxed. The goal: deterring multinational companies from stashing profits in countries where they pay little or now taxes – better known as tax havens. The sweeping agreement was struck Friday...
cryptopotato.com

Old News With Dubious Sources: Tether Responds to Bloomberg’s Accusations

Bloomberg has continued its campaign to discredit Tether with another article questioning the backing and reserves of the world’s most popular stablecoin. Bloomberg launched a scathing attack on the stablecoin issuer in a BusinessWeek article on Oct. 7 titled “Anyone Seen Tether’s Billions?”. In it, the financial news giant stated...
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

