Inside Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's Romance, Plus a Look Back at Her Past Loves

Kate Hudson is ready to settle down with the love of her life ... eventually. In September 2021, the Glass Onion star got engaged to Danny Fujikawa, her boyfriend of five years and father of her daughter, Rani Rose.

The Oscar nominee (and daughter of Goldie Hawn) let the cat out of the bag when she wrote "Let's go!" on Instagram in mid-September alongside a photo of her and Fujikawa smooching, adding a string of bride, groom and wedding emojis.

The Almost Famous star has had a colorful romantic history, with a marriage to Chris Robinson, an engagement to Matt Bellamy, and relationships with such A-list stars as Owen Wilson, Alex Rodriguez, Dax Shepard, Derek Hough and Nick Jonas under her belt. However, the long and winding road that led to the love of her life was totally worth it.

“I don’t have a very traditional setup,” Hudson told PEOPLE in 2020. “And I have to say, I have zero regrets in my life. I’ve never defined myself through the way that a man sees me. But I can define myself in the unit that we can create together.”

As for why Fujikawa is "The One," she adorably explained, “He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought. I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure.”

Get to know Kate Hudson's fiancé Danny Fujikawa and how their love story started.

Is Kate Hudson engaged?

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 27, 2022

Yep; she said yes! Hudson announced her engagement to Danny Fujikawa on Sept. 13, 2021, captioning a photo of her kissing her new fiancé and sporting her rock with the words, "Let's go!"

Does Kate Hudson have an engagement ring?

Hudson has quite the sparkler! It's a Lorraine Schwartz diamond that appears to be pale brown in color and is estimated to be worth $175,000 to $225,000, according to Brilliant Earth jewelry exec Kathryn Money, who also believes that the rock looks to be between six and eight karats and set on a band of rose gold.

Just hours after Hudson shared her engagement news, she showed off the bauble she got from her betrothed at the 2021 Met Gala. Hudson walked the event's red carpet solo in a pale pink ensemble from Michael Kors that included a sequined bra top, a slender, maxi-length skirt and a gorgeously over-the-top, silk organza feather coat—all of which provided the perfect backdrop to show off her new bling.

Kate Hudson's engagement ring from Danny Fujikawa Taylor Hill/WireImage

Who is Danny Fujikawa?

Fujikawa is named after his grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Danny is "stepbrother" to Sara and Erin Foster through his late father, also named Ron Fujikawa, who dated Rebecca Foster for the last 10 years of his life. Rebecca is Erin and Sara's mom, having previously been married to their father, David Foster. David is currently married to his fifth wife, Katharine McPhee. (Got all that?)

Erin and Sara were thrilled at Hudson and Fujikawa's engagement news. Erin commented on Hudson's post revealing the proposal, "Finally we are officially sisters!!" Meanwhile, Sara quipped, "Whoa. It’s official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people."

What does Danny Fujikawa do for a living?

Fujikawa is a musician. He was formerly the lead singer and guitarist for the band Chief and he also owns the label Lightwave Records.

Who are Kate Hudson's kids?

Hudson shares 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. She shares son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, while she and Fujikawa are parents to daughter Rani Rose, born in 2018.

In a February 2020 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hudson said she may want more kids with Fujikawa.

“I don’t know if I’m done. I’m in that place of like, right now, Rani is at that age where you’re like, ‘I want another baby,’" she explained. "But once she gets [to age] 4 or 5, you’re like, ‘I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit [and] they’re kinda in a groove.' It’s weird… it’s like a window.”

Who is Kate Hudson married to?

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson in 2005 Chad Buchanan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hudson was married to Robinson, co-founder and frontman of the rock band Black Crowes, from 2000 to 2007.

Matt Bellamy and Kate Hudson in November 2014 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

She was also previously engaged to Muse frontman Bellamy, with whom she was in a relationship from 2010 to 2014.

In 2003, Hudson told PEOPLE that the early days of her marriage to Robinson were rife with drama. “In the beginning, we were so volatile,” she said. “We were so in love and passionate, and then we would just hate each other and throw stuff around, and then we would travel to Paris for a week.” That faulty foundation didn't make for a long-lasting marriage, but the split was an amicable one. Hudson told Harper's Bazaar, "[Divorce is] really, really hard. And for both Chris and me, our main focus is, and was, Ryder. And happy parents, happy baby. And therefore, I love Chris to pieces. He's my first huge love. I spent seven years with Chris. I was 20 when I met him. We still talk every day. He still cracks me up. And Ryder feels that."

Hudson hasn't gone into detail about her split from Bellamy, but told Allurein 2015, “Relationships ending are painful ... If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together. We chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives. That doesn’t mean, though, that we can’t rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids.”

Who is Kate Hudson's father?

Hudson's biological father is actor Bill Hudson. He was married to Kate's mother, Goldie Hawn, from 1976 to 1982, and fathered Kate and her brother, actor Oliver Hudson. After Bill and Hawn split, the Overboard star quickly moved on with Kurt Russell, and Bill claimed in a 2015 interview with The Daily Mail that Hawn turned Kate and Oliver against him.

“Goldie poisoned them against me,” he alleged. “She told the kids I’d moved to Portland. I did go to Portland for eight months to make an album, but then I came back to LA. I never abandoned my family. I never walked away. I wanted to be a father to Kate and Oliver but Goldie made it harder and harder for me to see them. It’s all about control. What Goldie wants, Goldie gets.”

On Father's Day 2015, Oliver posted a photo of himself, Kate and Bill on Instagram, but captioned it "Happy Abandonment Day."

The post didn't sit well with Bill. "I say to them now, ‘I set you free,’" he told The Daily Mail. "I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own." He said that he wanted Oliver and Kate to stop using his last name, adding, "They are no longer a part of my life. Oliver's Instagram post was a malicious, vicious, premeditated attack. He is dead to me now. As is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this Earth."

Thankfully, by November 2015, Oliver and Bill's relationship had improved. Oliver explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, "I haven’t talked to my father in 12 years. In my sort of dark, crazy sense of humor, I posted this ‘Happy Abandonment Day’ thing, which, you know, everyone went crazy about. I was just trying to be funny... At the end of the day it was a good thing. We’re communicating now. I had an amazing three-hour conversation with him. We’re texting and we’re trying to see each other. We might be mending something."

In 2018, Oliver said he and Bill text regularly. In January 2021, Kate expressed a desire to reconnect with her siblings from Bill's side of her family on her and Oliver's Sibling Revelry podcast. “We’ve been talking so much about sibling relationships, and distraught relationships. And we’re sitting here like, we’ve got the best family, we’re so great. And yet, we don’t ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings—four," she said. "So I’ve been thinking a lot about the Hudsons. Thinking that it’s important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit.”

In a 2015 interview with Allure, Kate hinted that her parents' divorce, as well as her estrangement from Bill and her closeness with Russell, influenced her own parenting decisions with her exes. “Being someone who has come from a broken family and has a stepfather, I really benefited from having that very consistent [presence] in my life,” she said. “And it’s something I am mindful of and want in my life.”

Is Kurt Russell Kate Hudson's dad?

Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Kurt Russell isn't Hudson's biological father, but she regards him as her dad and a lifelong father figure. She shared a sweet photo hugging the Christmas Chroniclesstar for Father's Day 2021 with the caption, "Our great loyal protector. Our dependable authentic captain. Our wild, sometimes untamed adventurer father! From skiing out of helicopters, flying in open-cockpit planes, dirt bikes, bareback horse riding, motorcycle rides, boat racing…a childhood and adulthood of adventure. Our Pa always makes life fun. Always down for exploring, always ready to take on the good life with his family. He’s one hell of a Dad. Lucky us. Happy Fathers Day Pa I love you so much."

Who did Kate Hudson marry?

Hudson was previously married to Robinson and is currently engaged to Fujikawa.

Though she was young when she married Robinson (just 21!), she looked forward to growing old with him. In 2003, when asked what the best part of marriage was, she gushed to The Independent, "Him. Everything. My friend got married last week, and I told her, 'Watch, the minute you wake up, you will feel different.' I can't explain it. I get kind of disappointed in people who don't take marriage seriously. You shouldn't make the decision rashly. For us, we will never think of not being with each other. I'm done. I am happy. I can't wait to grow old. I can't wait to retire."

Hudson has never publicly claimed that her youth was a factor in their breakup, simply saying that the relationship had run its course. "Chris and I divorced for the right reasons," she told The Daily Mail. "We just didn't work. But we remain extremely close."

Is Kate Hudson divorced?

Hudson married Robinson, her first husband, on Dec. 31, 2000. They separated in 2006 and finalized their divorce in 2007, but remain amicable. She explained in an interview with The Times, “I just had no question about him, and I still don’t. He’s a permanent fixture in my life, but I believe our love changed its form, it shifted… I think we were meant to have a child, and we have this amazing little boy together, and therefore we’ll be together our entire lives. Whoever he ends up with, whoever I end up with, we’ll always be together.”

How did Kate Hudson meet her husband?

Hudson met her first husband Robinson at a party in New York City in May 2000, and within days they were already living together. They got married that New Year's Eve.

Hudson knew Fujikawa for a long time before they ever started dating. "The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder," Hudson wrote on Instagram on their one-year anniversary. "His stepsisters [Sara and Erin Foster] are my best friends and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade! A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date."

She added, "No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other, we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible."

