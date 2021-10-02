CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 raccoons test positive for rabies in Raleigh

 9 days ago

Two raccoons tested positive for rabies in Raleigh, according to Raleigh Police Department.

In both incidents, a dog interacted with the raccoon before it was tested for the virus.

On September 15, a dog killed a raccoon on Old Mill Place. Then on September 29, another raccoon was acting abnormally on Lions Way when it came in contact with a dog. The animal was captured and tested for the virus.

In both incidents, the dog's rabies vaccinations were current. The owners were given next steps to take to protect their pets.

Wake County health provided the following tips to minimize rabies risk:

  • Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.
  • Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.
  • Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.
  • Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.
  • If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.
  • If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.

If you see an animal behaving unusually or have a concern about an animal in Raleigh, call 919-831-6311.

