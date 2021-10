Real Men Wear Pink is raising awareness and funds to support the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer by committing to raising at least $2,500 each and wearing pink every day in October. The campaign is designed to engage more male community leaders and influencers in the Society’s mission to eliminate breast cancer, which according to the latest American Cancer Society estimates, 1,430 women in Maine are expected to be newly diagnosed with and 190 are anticipated to die from this year.

