Greenwich’s annual autumnal Dazzling Dahlia Show brings record turnout

By Greenwich Sentinel
greenwichsentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday last they came as bees to honey to see the vibrant blossoms in this year’s 14th annual Dazzling Dahlia Show at the Greenwich Botanical Center. “We had an unbelievable turn out,” said Show Co-Director Lisa Moser, “742 people when we usually average around 400-640 people. So, we were thrilled, and the public seemed to enjoy it.” In the dazzling room, the line slowed by the “Court of Honor” table of 48 winning dahlia exhibitors, who hail from Greenwich to Hartford to Croton on the Hudson to Pittstown, New Jersey. One local winner, Pam Schaefer, who routinely is represented at the grand prize table won her prize as the “Best Basket in Show.” At Show’s end the sale began of those winning blossoms, surely destined to dazzle many a dinner table.

www.greenwichsentinel.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dazzle#Dahlia#Bees
Community Policy