Powerball numbers drawn for $635 million jackpot

Numbers were drawn for Saturday's $635 million Powerball jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $450 million.

The numbers were:Powerball:

The jackpot ranks as the 6th largest in Powerball history and the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.

"When the jackpot reaches this level, we have more players jumping into the game, so we are continuously reviewing ticket sales to provide an up-to-date jackpot estimate," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

While there was no top winner in Wednesday's drawing, the New York Lottery announced Thursday that one second-prize ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Foster Island Corporation at 9702 Foster Avenue.

And the New Jersey State Lottery announced three $50,000 winners in the Garden State, one each in Woodbridge, Clifton and Elizabeth.

Wednesday's winning numbers were:Powerball:Multiplier

No one matched all of Wednesday night's numbers, so the Powerball jackpot has surged again, now topping $620 million!

Last week, someone bought a Mega Millions ticket at Pronto Pizza in Midtown Manhattan and won $432 million.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

