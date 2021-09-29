CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Goshen. Goshen Chamber celebrates Women in Business

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Goshen Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Women in Business Celebration at the Lodge at Thomas Bull Memorial Park on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The full-day event starts with a leadership panel, moderated by Chamber Executive Director Regina Clark. The panel includes Brittany Johnson, co-owner SERVEPRO of Orange, Sullivan, Ulster Counties; Stephanie Johnson, divisional director of LEGOLAND New York; Shannon Kelly, CEO at Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster; Jennifer Martin, principal of Goshen High School; and Kelly Naughton, partner at Burke, Miele, Golden & Naughton LLP.

