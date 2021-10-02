CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, NY

Cab Driver Jorge Arbayza De La Cruz Shot To Death In Orange County

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ag4Rs_0cE87sAG00

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A cab driver was shot and killed Thursday night in Orange County .

The family of Jorge Arbayza de la Cruz is asking for justice while police look for the killer, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Friday.

Music played and candles burned along North Miller Street in Newburgh – a tribute to Arbayza de la Cruz.

Arbayza de la Cruz, 51, was a good-hearted man who came to the U.S. from Peru in 2015, said his sister Juana Bendecu.

(Credit: Family handout)

He drove a taxi seven days a week to make a living.

Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the scene Friday morning, trying to make sense of what happened and pleading for justice.

“He was doing his job. I feel like it’s so unfair. It’s very heartbreaking for all of us. It’s something that we didn’t expect. It could have happened to anybody,” one person said.

“I’m still trying to put it together myself. But it’s a very dangerous job. Everybody knows that,” said Anthony Benitez, a friend.

Police said Arbayza de la Cruz was dropping off a fare when the passenger tried to rob him at gunpoint around 9 p.m. There was a struggle, and he was shot twice before the passenger ran away.

“It looks like it was a taxi cab robbery that went bad,” said Lt. Brandon Rola of Newburgh Police.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood Friday, searching for witnesses and clues.

“Right now, we’re tracking down some leads. We’re looking for a possible Ring camera, things like that. There’s cameras everywhere,” said Rola.

Fellow cab drivers paid their respects, heartbroken that someone would kill their friend over a few dollars.

“We are all in shock right now,” said Waleska Ortiz. “They just don’t know what they just did. They broke everybody’s heart.”

A candlelight vigil will be held at the scene Saturday at 6 p.m.

Arbayza de la Cruz’s family put up money for a $10,000 reward for information about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newburgh Police detective division at 845-569-7509 .

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story was first published Oct. 1.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Chester County Woman, Sherry Heffernan, Facing Charges For Murder of Father, His Girlfriend In Surf City

SURF CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder for allegedly killing her father and another woman who were found dead in a Surf City home. Sherry Heffernan, 55, of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, has been charged with murder and other charges in relation to the deaths of her father, 87-year-old John Enders, and his girlfriend, 75-year-old Francoise Pitoy, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Heffernan was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the release. She was taken into custody by Pennsylvania...
SURF CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Uriah Richardson, Father Of 3, Shot To Death In Far Rockaway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A father of three was killed on his way home from work Monday in Far Rockaway, Queens. CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke with his grieving family. “My son thinks Daddy is his superhero. He’s the strongest daddy in the world, my son says. But he’s not here. Somebody took him away from me,” said Kerrisha Richardson. Kerrisha Richardson says she doesn’t know how she will tell her children that they will never see their father Uriah Richardson again. “He was a good man. He was a family man. Whatever he needed to do to make sure we were OK, he would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
Orange County, NY
Government
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Government
City
Peru, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
CBS Chicago

One Man Dead, Two Wounded In Gold Coast Shooting

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and two others were wounded early Sunday when somebody opened fire in the Gold Coast. Someone opened fire in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street, just north of Division Street, at 3:35 a.m. on the three people — two men ages 27 and 23 and a 29-year-old woman, according to police. The older man and woman were together in a parked car when they were shot. The 27-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as Demetrius Reed. The other man was shot in the foot and was taken to Northwestern in good condition. The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with graze wounds to the leg, authorities said. There’s no offender description available but shots were possibly fired from a gray vehicle, police said. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
click orlando

Widow of Orange County firefighter denied cancer death benefit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – When Orange County Fire rescue veteran Erik Siena lost his five-month battle with brain cancer this past May, his wife Christy filed for the line-of-duty death benefit provided under Florida Senate Bill 426. Christy, who served as a paramedic with the department for 16 years, never...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS Philly

Preliminary Hearing Held For 2 Suspects In Deadly Pat’s Steaks Beating

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A preliminary hearing was held for two of the four suspects in a deadly beating outside of Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia. Thirty-two-year-old Omar Arce and 33-year-old Jose Alberto Flores-Huerta were in court Tuesday morning. Credit; Philadelphia police Officials charged the two men with murder in the death of 28-year-old Isidro Cortes, from Queens, New York.  Cortes was beaten to death last month after an argument turned into a brawl.  Credit: Philadelphia Police Both men are set to return to court on Nov. 10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs2
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Shots fired inside cab, gunman found dead in road

CHICO, Calif. - An investigation into the death of a Chico man is underway after deputies said he fired a gun inside a taxi and exited the taxi while it was moving, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local taxi...
CHICO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family of Man Shot in Oakland by FBI Agent Calls for Justice

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The family of a man shot by an FBI agent in Oakland last month held a rally Monday to demand justice. Jonathan Cortez was shot and killed in East Oakland on September 13th at about 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon on the 2500 block of Fruitvale Avenue as authorities served a search warrant. The FBI said Cortez was armed at the time of the shooting. The agent involved was part of a U.S. Marshal’s task force. Cortez’s family is searching for answers. “I ask all to reach out and try to find out — anybody involved; anybody who has any other footage — please come forward so we can find out why my nephew was killed,”  said Cortez’s uncle, Johnny Wong. The family of Jonathan Cortez recently held a funeral for him.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS New York

Sources: Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In Times Square Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There were frightening moments in Times Square on Monday after gunfire erupted inside a subway station. CBS2’s Nick Caloway learned new information about the man who first told police he was a victim. The man who was shot initially told police he was struck by a stray bullet, but his story later changed. At the Crossroads of the World, yet another shooting sent someone to the hospital. This one, though, appears to be self-inflicted. Police sources told CBS2 the man shot himself when his loaded gun accidentally discharged in the subway station at 40th Street and 7th Avenue. The suspect told...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
cbslocal.com

Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Highest Since 2012

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties Tuesday reached its highest price since 2012. The price of gas in L.A. County rose another three-tenths of a cent to $4.422, figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service showed. Tuesday’s price is $1.223 greater than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PIX11

Police ID badly decomposed body found under garbage in empty Bronx lot

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police on Saturday identified a woman whose badly decomposed body was found underneath a pile of garbage in the Bronx over the summer. The death of Jazmine Williams, 31, was deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD. She was found with a bag over her head, police said. Construction workers […]
BRONX, NY
CBS Philly

Officials In Ocean County Investigating Suspicious Deaths Of 2 Individuals Found Inside Home In Surf City

SURF CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Ocean County are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people inside a home in Surf City. The Surf City Police Department found two individuals deceased at a home on North 7th Avenue on Monday. They have been identified as 87-year-old John Enders and 75-year-old Francoise Pitoy. The deaths are being investigated by the Ocean County’s Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Surf City Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit. “At this point in time, these deaths are considered to be suspicious,” Prosecutor Billhimer said. “More information will be released as it becomes available.” Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Lindsay Woodfield of the Ocean County Prosector’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Sgt. Victor Rice of the Surf City Police Department at 609-494-8121.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

$5,000 Reward Offered For Information In Orange County Cab Driver Shooting

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Orange County. Jorge Arbayza de la Cruz, 51, was shot and killed Thursday evening on North Miller Street in Newburgh. Authorities believe de la Cruz was shot after being robbed by a group of men. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (845) 569-7509. In addition to the bureau’s $5,000 reward, the victim’s family is also offering a $10,000 reward for information about the case.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy