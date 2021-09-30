CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

A serious two-vehicle crash in Tacoma led to injuries (Tacoma, WA)

By Susan Klien
 4 days ago
On early Wednesday morning, injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Tacoma.

As per the initial information, the incident took place before 7:00 a.m. on South Tacoma Way and Pine Street. The early reports showed that several people inside the cars were transported to nearby hospitals.

At this time, it is unknown how many people in total received injuries and what is the severity of those injuries. The circumstances surrounding the incident also remain unclear. Information regarding the vehicles involved is not available. No further details regarding the collision have been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

September 30, 2021

Source: q13fox.com

