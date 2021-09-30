28-year-old Thomas Dodd dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Auburn (Auburn, WA)

On early Wednesday morning, 28-year-old Thomas Dodd, from Maple Valley, was killed following a multi-vehicle wreck in Auburn.

As per the initial information, the driver was going down SR 18 near C Street in the eastbound lanes, traveling the wrong way. Just then, the driver struck at least one semi-truck, but two others also got involved. One of the involved vehicles even took the barrier along with it into the westbound lanes.

The driver of the wrong way vehicle, 28-year-old Thomas Dodd, succumbed to his injuries after the accident. Authorities did not report any other injuries. The highway was shut down from the early-morning hours till around 10 a.m. but it has reopened now.

The crash remains under investigation.

September 30, 2021

Source: komonews.com