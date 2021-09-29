Week 4 Recap: A mix of Victories and Losses

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1, 2-1) kept their spectacular start to the season rolling with a 2-0 victory in upstate New York, issuing the Syracuse Orange (4-5-1, 0-3) their fourth consecutive loss and extending their winless streak to 5 games. It wasn’t one of the Deacs’ best performances, but they deserved the points after getting the better of the chances and limiting Syracuse to almost no looks at the goal. This result marked a milestone for Wake this season, as the Deacs reached the ten win mark for the first time since 2017. It also marked a tenth shutout for the Deacs, which is the most they’ve managed since their 14 shutout 2011 season that saw them go to the College Cup. Wake have been resolute so far this season in the ACC, and this game was no different, and sets them up nicely to close out their road trip in Louisville next Saturday. For the Orange, it feels like another tough blow to a team that has struggled mightily since joining the ACC, having never qualified for the ACC Tournament.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO