Soccer

Week 4 Recap: A mix of Victories and Losses

By Marijo Haggett
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend had a mix of both dominant victories and close losses for the fall athletic teams that had competitions. Starting with the victories, both men and women’s cross country placed first at the Ronald C. Hoffmann Invitational. According to the Saints Athletics press release, first-year Timothy Boyce won his second career cross country race to lead the Saints to victory. Sophomore Alli Sibold won her debut six-kilometer race for the Saints.

