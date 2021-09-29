CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Week 3 Takeaways, Week 4 Boom/Bust Candidates

By Hannah Finley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into this season it was expected that Josh Allen would lead a high-powered Bills offense and have another huge year of fantasy success. In most drafts he was routinely taken in the fifth or sixth rounds as one of the first quarterbacks off the board, showing the high expectations fantasy managers had for him. However, through the first two weeks he had been simply mediocre, totaling a pedestrian 33.86 points and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, for anyone who played against him this week this all changed in week three, as Allen exploded for 358 yards passing and five total touchdowns for 37.22 fantasy points, more than he scored in the previous two weeks combined. This performance was against a solid Washington Football Team defense as well, and with a much easier matchup against the Texans coming up in week four, look for Allen’s fantasy success to continue.

