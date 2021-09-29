CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Peak Weekend and What to Expect

By Madison Amico
thehillnews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual tradition of Peak Weekend has run for 39 years and first began in 1982. The first attempt at peak weekend was on April 24, 1982. On that spring day, the Outing Club was looking forward to having a St. Lawrence student on each of the 46 New York High Peaks by 2 pm. Back then, expectations were different for the mass assault of the peaks. Students worried about cold temperatures and the threat of hypothermia. In that spring, three members of the club devised the plan and hoped that Peak Weekend would remain a tradition at St. Lawrence.

thehillnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Facebook whistleblower's attorney says there's 'more to come'

An attorney for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Wednesday there was still "more to come" regarding her revelations about the company’s purported failure to address the harmful effects of its platforms. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, gathered thousands of documents detailing internal research on harm caused by the platform...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Outing Club#The New York Times#Oc
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL
CBS News

New York City police union leader resigns after FBI raids his office and home

The head of a major New York City police union has resigned after FBI agents raided his house and the union's offices Tuesday morning. According to a letter the Sergeants Benevolent Association's board sent to the union members, President Ed Mullins agreed to step down from his position after the board asked for his resignation, CBS New York reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy