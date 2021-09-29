Peak Weekend and What to Expect

The annual tradition of Peak Weekend has run for 39 years and first began in 1982. The first attempt at peak weekend was on April 24, 1982. On that spring day, the Outing Club was looking forward to having a St. Lawrence student on each of the 46 New York High Peaks by 2 pm. Back then, expectations were different for the mass assault of the peaks. Students worried about cold temperatures and the threat of hypothermia. In that spring, three members of the club devised the plan and hoped that Peak Weekend would remain a tradition at St. Lawrence.