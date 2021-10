The Windermere Prep swimmer recently broke two school records in the 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay. Alejandro Varon is a freshman swimmer for Windermere Prep who specializes in butterfly and the individual medley events. During the Lakers’ meet Sept. 4, Varon broke two school records — one individual and one relay. He broke WPS’s 100-yard backstroke record with a time of 58.71 and led off the 400-yard freestyle relay team, which went 3:29.68. Varon also swims for Windermere Laker Aquatics. He made his Futures cut in the 200-meter individual medley this past summer.

WINDERMERE, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO