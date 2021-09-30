Melissa Page To Appear In ‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team’
Emerald Belles director Melissa Page makes her return to TV this Friday as a special guest in “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team.”. Previously appearing in “America’s Got Talent” alongside the rest of the Emerald Belles, Melissa was invited to AT&T Stadium over the summer during the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders’ audition process for its new season. Melissa says she’s worked with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders before, but never on TV.www.southlakestyle.com
