Woman Caught With Heroin Tampers With Evidence After Northern Westchester Crash, Police Say

Police report the arrest of a Northern Westchester resident, for tampering with evidence after allegedly being caught with heroin following a vehicle crash.

Brooke Tschudy, age 28, of Yorktown, was charged on Tuesday, Sept. 21 after officers were dispatched to Oakside Road.

An investigation by Yorktown Police found that Tschudy was driving while her privilege to do so was suspended for failing to answer a summons and for possession of heroin, police said.

The investigation also found that she allegedly tampered with physical evidence during the incident.

Tschudy was charged with:

Tampering with evidence

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle

Failure to keep right

Driving without a license

She was released on her own recognizance.

