CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Bombshell recordings show police warned they were overwhelmed by Capitol rioters hours before Trump’s speech

By Harriet Sinclair
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQscg_0cE5nNhz00

US Park Police in Washington DC were overwhelmed by protesters and called for help from colleagues hours before then President Donald Trump ’s 6 January speech urging people to march on the Capitol , bombshell new recordings reveal.

As early as 9am, Park Police in the Capitol reported “individuals breaking through the fence line” and radioed colleagues with concern about “a large crowd that’s following us”, recordings obtained by the watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) show.

Park Police met with a large crowd near the Washington Monument early in the morning, and had been instructed to attempt to hold them back, but had requested backup to do so.

“Park Service has requested that the Flag Circle is closed, uh, we have about 300 people up here – they’re all refusing to leave. Do we have any react squads so we can have a small show of force, get this area closed?” an officer radioed shortly nefore 9am, according to CREW.

Prior to the speech by Mr Trump – in which he told his supporters if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – police were already fearful about engaging with the sizeable crowd, suggest recordings, foreshadowing the day of deadly violence that followed.

“People are refusing to leave, uh, the only other thing I can think I can do is threaten arrest which is gonna incite the crowd so unless we get some officers up here I’m gonna standby,” one radioed.

Discussing the significance on the newly released recordings, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said: “These are recordings that, among other things, show that as the National Park Police, that police force, was overwhelmed, they at one point had a number of their officers backed up inside of the Washington Monument for their own protection and that sort of extreme pressure on those police officers happened as early as 9:30 in the morning on the day of the Capitol attack.”

The relese of the recordings comes following information obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Politico that shows as late as 1.40pm on the afternoon of the deadly riot, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent an advisory to the US Army stating that “no major incidents of illegal activity” had taken place.

This message was sent an hour after a pipe bomb had been discovered at around 12:45 p.m. outside of the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, and despite the fact that police had been struggling to contain rioters for several hours – even longer according to the newly released recordings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOlTM_0cE5nNhz00

Less than an hour after Park Police radioed about the situation at the Washington Monument, which they managed to get under control after making an arrest and forming a ‘bubble’ of officers to move the arrestee to their vehicle, another situation had arisen at the Lincoln Memorial.

“There’s uh, about five to eight hundred people here. Is the react coming or what?” on message said, while another added “We have individuals with shields and gas masks at the statue”.

Hours later, a violent mob breached the Capitol attempting to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Park#Protest Riot#Park Service#Msnbc#The National Park Police
The Independent

‘Time for talking is done’: US Capitol Police extract and arrest man from ‘suspicious’ vehicle outside Supreme Court

A man was taken into custody after the US Capitol Police ‘extracted’ him from a suspicious SUV illegally parked outside the Supreme Court building, in what witnesses described as a “controlled explosion”. Video from the scene showed a loud bang and smoke before officers rushed in to grab the man, who was identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Michigan. He was pulled to the floor, tied, and led away in custody with his hands behind his back.US Capitol Police’s deputy chief of operational services Jason Bell said officers responded after Mr Melvin illegally parked in front of the US...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

US senator lashes out over 'unlawful' bathroom protest

A Democratic senator hit out Monday at leftist activists who followed her into a bathroom to make their case for a massive White House spending package she has been blocking -- highlighting the divisions threatening President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Kyrsten Sinema, one of two conservative-leaning Democratic holdouts in the Senate on Biden's $3.5 trillion social welfare package, was assailed at Arizona State University, where she lectures. The senator said in a statement her students, who were also using the bathroom when the protesters struck, had been "unfairly and unlawfully victimized." "It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom," she said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

271K+
Followers
117K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy