Want to become a teacher?

It is with a quiet reverence that I write about Sept. 11, 2001 in our first grade classroom. The staff was notified immediately and we were instructed to keep all of the children inside for the day with no outside recesses. We didn’t want them to learn of the tragedy during the school day but with their parents when they went home. It was a very long day as many of us were thinking of our own children, also, longing to contact them. This was the day we made sundials on paper plates and at about 8:30 a.m. placed them out in the school yard… a perfect day for sundials. I hurried out and picked them up, telling the children there was a change of plans. We gave the children a peaceful day.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO