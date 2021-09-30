Great Frederick Fair Youth Rabbit Show results

The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com. The following area residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Shepherd University, in Shepherdstown, West Virginia: Matthew Anderson, Ryan Barrick, Sydney Clayton, Tanner Dixon, Katherine Fetting, Javier Flores, Yekaterina Hadid, Matthew Hendy, Sara Hohn, Ashlee Leshinski, Lexi Putnam, Rebekah Smith, Kameron Walters and Amanda Wetzel, of Frederick; Kaeleigh White, of Ijamsville; Katie Laing, of Jefferson, Ciara Scafide, of Knoxville; Astrid Cordero Nieves, Sean Daly, Amanda Deener, Tristan Snyder and Sydney Stevens, of Middletown; Margaret Clugston and Megan Farrell, of Monrovia; Emily Cole, of Mount Airy; Jack Dempsey and Madison Michael, of Myersville; Sianna King and Hannah Wizbicki, of New Market; Nicole Cantwell, Trey Castrechino, Drucilla Long, Ashley Mayton, Lillian Perella and Sabrina Moore, of Thurmont; Isaac Cheston, of Walkersville; and Joshua Polce, of Woodsboro.
Comments / 0