Great Frederick Fair Youth Rabbit Show results

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time. Once the headquarters for General Braddock and now stripped down to the logs, the house on U.S. 40 West, near the State Police Barracks, will be torn down to make way for a Phillips 66 service station. The house was bought in 1920 by Leroy Hoke. Hoke, his wife, eight children and many guests used to sit on the porch, all rocking in 12 rockers. Hoke put boards across the front of the porch so that passersby would not see his daughters’ knees from the highway. Most items of value have long since disappeared from the house, and an old barn burned down about two years ago. The yard is said to be the site where a man was hanged from an apple tree for treason.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO