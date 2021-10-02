CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Newsom Unveils Plan To Vaccinate California School Kids And Employees

By CBS13 Staff
 8 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13/AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, a plan that will have all elementary through high school students get the shots once the vaccine gains final approval from the U.S. government for different age groups.

The government has fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and over but only granted an emergency authorization for anyone 12 to 15. Once federal regulators fully approve the vaccine for that group, the state will require students in seventh through 12th grades to get vaccinated in both public and private schools, Newsom’s office said.

After full FDA approval, this is the plan, Newsom says:

  • Phase 1: Grades 7-12 (Jan. 1 or July 1, 2022 start)
  • Phase 2: K-6 (dates TBD) Concurrent with phases, employees will also get vaccinated, pending the Biden administration’s plan to require employee vaccinations.

The state will require the COVID-19 vaccine for students in kindergarten through sixth grade only after the federal government has given final approval for anyone age 5 to 11.

Additionally, Newsom says that there will be exemptions for certain medical conditions and some personal and religious beliefs.

The announcement comes as infections in most of California have dropped markedly in the last month. But Newsom has been emboldened after easily defeating a recall effort last month following a campaign where he emphasized his commitment to vaccine mandates to end the pandemic.

Meanwhile, today is the deadline for students and staff at Los Rios Community college district to get vaccinated.

“My mind has not changed since the day that the resolution was passed, I believe that individuals should have the freedom to choose their health decisions,” said an employee.

California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd issued the following statement in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide school vaccine mandate:

“Teaching and learning are most effective in person, and the COVID-19 vaccine is a proven measure to prevent life-threatening illness, keeping schools safe and open for in-person instruction, and will get us closer to being able to put this devastating pandemic behind us. Since the beginning, CTA has called for access to vaccines, testing, and multi-layered safety measures in order to be reunited with our students in our classrooms. As the science advances and COVID vaccines are approved for younger students, this is the next step toward ensuring the health and safety of our schools and communities consistent with other vaccine requirements in schools. While recognizing the need for medical and religious exemptions, we believe vaccinations are key for both student and educator safety, keeping our schools open for in-person instruction and for combating this pandemic. Ninety percent of CTA members are vaccinated, and an overwhelming majority supports a vaccine mandate for students and staff. Several California school districts have already worked with educators and families in announcing vaccine mandates and will not be impacted by this new order. Phasing in the implementation timeline will allow local districts to prepare with families and educators and offer schools a vaccination site. Working together we can and will beat the deadly coronavirus that has claimed nearly 70,000 Californians and 700,000 lives in the U.S.”

Additionally, Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley spoke out against Newsom, demanding accountability for Newsom’s “corrupt” and “hypocritical” vaccine mandates.

Kiley says, “There is no reason the Governor’s policy of ‘education’ and ‘access’ cannot guide vaccination policy in schools.” At every turn, this Governor has let his top Special Interest donors dictate pandemic policy. It is an abuse of the public trust without precedent in our state’s history.”

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

paulie
9d ago

What’s the 1st step to fight this? Find a lawyer ? Call the schools ? I’m fired up!!! This is beyond ridiculous!!! Wake up people !!! Let’s take our lives back !!

Military uncle
9d ago

Home or private school if you are looking for an education for your child! Public Schools are a joke, too many teaching personal opinion vs reading, writing, arithmetic, and science the subjects we have fallen behind the world in!

Pippi Longstocking YNC
9d ago

Public schools are evil. They try teaching white children that white people need to feel guilty for just being alive. Keep this sh it up and the civil war will come sooner than expected

CBS Sacramento

Staffing Shortages Affect Sacramento Businesses, Particularly In Service Professions

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Staffing shortages are impacting businesses in the Sacramento area and it isn’t an overnight fix for restaurants and hotels that are actively hiring to get back to being fully staffed.   The service and hospitality industries in Sacramento are faced with an employee shortage and compete for new hires in the pool of talent available. However, it’s not enough and teams have learned to be flexible and take on new roles. “Staffing is definitely been a challenge, getting employees to come and actually stick around with us has been kind of hard,” said Tyler Dewittie, Director of Sales and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Incubation Period Now Passed In Young Calaveras County Child’s Measles Case

SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) — After warning that a young child in Calaveras County contracted measles in September, health officials are now saying that the incubation period has now passed and anyone else possibly exposed to the disease would have developed symptoms by now. Calaveras County health officials announced the case back in late September and issued a public notification. The county also compiled a list of local places where the child is believed to have visited – which included multiple farmers’ markets and playgrounds across Calaveras and Tuolumne counties. With measles being able to spread simply by just being in a room with...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Manteca Hopes $400 Incentive Ups Number Of City Employees Vaccinated For COVID

MANTECA (CBS13) — There’s no COVID-19 vaccination mandate for City of Manteca employees, but there is a cash incentive. Employees that show proof that they are fully immunized against COVID-19 – which means a minimum of two weeks since the 2nd dose – will receive $400. There’s a deadline: Dec. 15. To receive the incentive, employees must agree to the side letter that requires they show proof of vaccination. The Deputy City Manager Toni Lundgren told CBS13 the goal of this incentive is to increase the number of city employees who are vaccinated. As of Oct. 5, 51% of Manteca city employees are...
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento-Based Attorney, Private Investigator Tied Gary Poste to Zodiac Killer Case Years Ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Following a high-profile announcement by a team of private investigators naming deceased Tuolumne County resident Gary Poste as the Zodiak Killer, a Sacramento-based attorney and his private investigator say their own investigation years ago reached the same conclusion. Attorney Mark Reichel and private investigator John Kennedy say hearing Poste’s name again gives them a sense of validation. “It’s a good feeling but there was a bit of, you know, sadness to it that we actually when he was still alive, we were talking to individuals in law enforcement, about, you know, we were confident it was him,” Reichel said. “This...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Gavin Newsom
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans Clearing Out 9 More Homeless Encampments In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There have been more homeless sweeps on Sacramento streets. The Caltrans controversy is continuing. After clearing two encampments in the past couple days, the state agency announced it has identified nine more homeless encampments inside city limits it also intends to clear. Publicly, for now, the state agency won’t say which ones they plan to remove. The homeless crisis is now pitting Sacramento City Hall against the agency. Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says Caltrans is not communicating with the city about its homeless sweep plans in a way that is helping move unsheltered people into areas away from neighborhoods and businesses. “What...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Team Assists With Wildlife Impacted By Huntington Beach Oil Spill

DAVIS (CBS13) – Countless wildlife species are in danger as the Huntington Beach oil spill becomes one of the largest spills in Southern California history. News of the pipeline rupture in Southern California made its way to the UC Davis campus, which activated veterinary first responders with the Oiled Wildlife Care Network. “We deployed team members. We had people flying down, driving. We want to send people down as soon as possible,” said Eunah Preston with the care network. The network is working quickly to save wildlife, but the clock is ticking. “Unfortunately, the brown pelican had chronic injuries that required us to humanely...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
