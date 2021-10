A technical takehome in my experience usually happens after a couple of rounds of interviews or after the interview with the hiring manager. The motive is different for every company, but it is an obstacle that will keep you from advancing to the next round of the interview if not performed to the company’s standards. As a data scientist, usually the takehome is building a model or analyzing some data visually, statistically, and/or giving recommendations. They are very different than Software Engineer technical takehomes since they are more data focused versus building an application or explaining software fundamentals.

