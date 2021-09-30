CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Military Pron - The Battle of Britain (3Aof4) - Strategy

tigernet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilitary Pron -The Battle of Britain (3Aof4) – Strategy. We’ve covered the bad guys and the good guys, and this poast will cover the plan for each side. In May of 1940 The Brits were in a he77 of a spot. They had lost all their military equipment in France, had a government on the brink of collapse, and had who knows how many saboteurs and sympathizers roaming all over the place. But under Churchill’s leadership they soldiered on.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Britain battle it out like heroes in Avenches

Britain’s eventers hold team and individual gold position in Avenches. With a true championship cross-country test set by designer Mike Etherington-Smith, today’s action was always going to be compelling viewing – and it didn’t disappoint – at the FEI Eventing European Championships in Avenches, Switzerland. By the end of 67 riders, the leaderboard had a true shake-up in both the team and individual competitions, but skillful riding from the British mean they hold the ascendency in both.
SPORTS
AFP

London inquest seeks to solve mystery sinking of French trawler

The families of two French fishermen who died when their trawler sank in mysterious circumstances off the English coast 17 years ago said on Monday they were experienced sailors and would never have compromised safety on board. Le Floch, 49, came from a family of fishermen and was described as someone who had the sea "in his blood since he was small", his family told the High Court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theiet.org

Britain sends in military to solve fuel crisis as driver shortage persists

British military personnel in combat fatigues arrived at a BP storage depot today after the government ordered the army to help deliver fuel to tackle an acute shortage of truckers, Reuters has reported. Members of the armed forces arrived at the Buncefield oil depot in Hemel Hempstead as the military...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Equipment#The Battle Of Britain#Uk#Brits#Operation Dynamo#The British Army#The Tiny Fleet#American
The Independent

As ruling UK Conservatives meet, businesses clamor for help

British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak promised Monday to deliver an economy based on “good work, better skills and higher wages,” as the governing Conservative Party tried to shrug off the U.K.'s economic turmoil as the growing pains of a thriving, self-reliant post-Brexit economy.Sunak touted the U.K.’s low unemployment rate of under 5% as a sign it is putting pandemic disruptions behind it. He said now that Britain has left the European Union, it will embrace “the agility, flexibility and freedom provided by Brexit” to create a dynamic, high-tech economy.For some, Sunak’s optimism in a speech to a conference of...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Inside the battle for Britain's rivers

They arrive as soon as it gets light, in the early autumn mist, walking or cycling across the broad floodplain of the River Cam as it flows across central Cambridge’s Grantchester Meadows. Later in the day, visitors will bring picnics and sit in this green oasis, lapping up its charms, sometimes noisily.
U.K.
abc27 News

Queen Elizabeth reflects on ‘deep’ affection for Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday and reflected on the “deep and abiding affection” she and her late husband, Prince Philip, shared for Scotland. The 95-year-old monarch arrived for the ceremony with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, who in Scotland are known […]
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
theregister.com

Britain publishes 10-year National Artificial Intelligence Strategy

The UK government has published its much-awaited National AI Strategy in pursuit of "global science superpower" status. The document talks of plans for a "new national programme and approach to support research and development" plus a government white paper on the governance and regulation of AI [PDF]. Details of the...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

‘They want to kill me’: The Afghan interpreters left behind by the UK

Afghan interpreters who worked for the British army have told The Independent they are facing death threats from the Taliban after being left behind during the mass evacuation from Kabul.Men who risked their lives to help the British forces over the past 20 years say they are now in hiding with their families, and warn that without urgent assistance from the UK they will be killed.Prime minister Boris Johnson admitted last month that 311 Afghans who were eligible under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme – set up to transfer those who helped the UK military to safety...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain put the army on standby to deliver fuel from Tuesday after an acute shortage of truckers triggered panic buying that left fuel pumps dry across the land and raised fears that hospitals would be left without doctors and nurses. Queues of drivers snaked back from those...
WORLD
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

The Queen's estate has been dragged into the Pandora Papers - it appears to have bought a $91 million property from Azerbaijan's ruling family, who have been repeatedly accused of corruption

News outlets reported Sunday that The Crown Estate, which owns and manages property and land on behalf of the Queen, appears to have bought a £66.5 million ($91 million) property from the family of Azerbaijan's president in 2018. The BBC reported that Ilham Aliyev's family appeared to have made a...
WORLD
The Independent

NATO troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border after truck blockade

Soldiers with a NATO-led peacekeeping mission are keeping watch at the Kosovo-Serbia border after the two countries reached a deal to deescalate tensions triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates.Kosovo Force troops from the United States Italy and Poland were seen patrolling Saturday as ethnic Serbs removed the trucks they had used to block the road to two border crossings while protesting the Kosovo government's decision not to allow vehicles with Serbian license plates into the country. Kosovar special police forces also pulled back from the border, where they were deployed two weeks ago to remove the...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy