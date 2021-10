Energy bills are set to jump by one third for millions of households this spring after the price of natural gas soared to a new record level on Wednesday, with experts forecasting that worse is yet to come.Experts now forecast that the energy price cap, which sets a maximum that suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, will have to rise by a further £400 when it is next reviewed by regulator Ofgem in February, coming into effect in April.The unprecedented jump of almost a third would come on top of the recent 12 per cent price cap increase, which...

TRAFFIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO