Marion County, IL

Rufus Wooden

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRufus Wooden, 102, of Kinmundy passed away at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his home. Rufus was born on March 26, 1919 at the family home in Marion County, the son of Jess and Zetta "Logue" Wooden. He married Helen Moore on April 27, 1941, in Patoka, Illinois and they shared 66 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on February 26, 2008. Rufus was mainly a farmer but he had worked other jobs as a laborer, and was a driver for Project Brean in Salem and Kinmundy. He loved to tinker with motors, and work on lawnmowers and weed eaters, he also loved a good card game. He was a NFO member for many years.

