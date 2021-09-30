CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Is It Fair that Corporations Pay Remote Workers Less?

By Cyndy Trivella
talentculture.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently read a story that gave me pause. And then I looked around and unearthed more. Remote employees may have their salaries cut simply because of where they work. Hmmm. After all we have learned about remote working from the pandemic, I hope that organizations are inspired by the findings. Many leaders who have trust issues and fear around a remote workforce were forced to try something new. And, overall, remote working took off!

talentculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Google’s plan to cut pay for remote workers who relocate is a bad idea

Google recently bet $2 billion that its New York workforce will return to the office. But to encourage its employees to actually make use of its massive real estate investments, some say the tech behemoth is using sticks, not carrots: Google employees who move to less expensive parts of the country could see their pay cut. In June, the company launched a tool for employees that showed how much less they’d be paid — anywhere from 5 to 25 percent, according to Reuters — if they move from somewhere like the Bay Area or New York City to a lower-cost location.
BUSINESS
FOX Reno

Nevada has 14th fewest living with pandemic-driven remote workers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The widespread turn to remote work has one of the most prominent effects on the COVID-19 economy. When the pandemic struck in the spring of 2020, organizations across the U.S. and the world adapted quickly to accommodate their distributed teams. Fueled by the need to abide by social distancing protocols, employers accelerated the trend toward remote work, making new digital collaboration technologies ubiquitous amount the professional class.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Economics#Commuting#Remote Working#Real Estate Prices#Twitter#Facebook#Linkedin#Reuters
Business Insider

How to manage remote workers across different time zones

It can be tricky to coordinate remote workers who are spread across different time zones. To avoid a loss in productivity, create clear agendas and set up a centralized workflow. You can also swap traditional meetings for pre-recorded videos that don't require real-time attendance. See more stories on Insider's business...
JOBS
kidnewsradio.com

Job fair matches many workers to new jobs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many jobs and jobseekers gathered together at the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls Thursday for a job fair. More than 50 businesses set up personal booths and tables to try and promote their openings they had at their company. Many jobseekers included those who were...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Axios

Corporations turn focus to retaining frontline workers

Companies are narrowing the blue- and white-collar experience as they're forced to adapt to a worker-led market. Driving the news: Basic office tools and concepts like corporate communications and schedule flexibility are migrating to frontline operations through investments in technology. Why it matters: Employee retention is a high priority for...
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Flexibility, remote work still top priorities for workers

A new survey finds employees continue to be hungry for options, including increased flexibility in work arrangements and more choices of employee benefits. The survey was released by HealthEquity, a Health Savings Account (HSA) administrator based in Draper, Utah. Called the “Working in the New Normal Survey”, the study included responses from more than 1,000 Americans who transitioned from working onsite to working remotely (at least part-time) because of the pandemic.
DRAPER, UT
VentureBeat

Ever thought about hiring international workers? Remote makes it simple.

While everyone is still coping with the effects of COVID and the global response to the pandemic, there are some results of the past two years that are clear. One is that remote work and the shifting worldwide workforce is here — and it’s here to stay. Almost three out...
ECONOMY
Axios

Pandemic-era surveillance of remote workers may be here to stay

Hard workplace reality: The heightened pandemic-era surveillance that workers thought was temporary is showing signs of longevity. Why it matters: The pandemic popularized surveillance and data collection as America's workforce rapidly pivoted to remote work. It ranged from temperature-reading infrared cameras to detect fevers among warehouse employees to keystroke-tracking programs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ocmomblog.com

Advantages Of Using An Employee Monitoring Software For Your Remote Workers

It is important to have employee monitoring software when you have remote workers. This will ensure that your company’s data and information are safe from any cyber threats. In the following article, you’ll learn about some of the advantages of employee monitoring software for remote workers. Remote workers will be...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Rippling launches computer inventory management as more workers remain remote

The dashboard enables businesses to automatically store, ship and retrieve employee computers in a way that is remote and hands-free. Rippling stores and monitors company devices so they no longer need an “IT closet” on-site or utilize an employee’s home. Rippling also manages the logistics related to the devices, including wiping and assigning devices and issuing prepaid mailers for machines that need to be returned.
SOFTWARE
newsbrig.com

3 Reasons Why Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

An estimated 46.7 million Americans receive Social Security retirement benefits each month, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The average monthly benefit is $1,555, and for some, it represents their primary source of retirement income. Even if you’ve saved funds in a 401(k), an individual retirement account (IRA), or...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Stock Up On Coca-Cola While You Can In Sioux Falls

If your favorite drink is a cold can of Coca-Cola, you could see less of the iconic red cans in stores across the country. Why? Well...they might not make it to the shelves. The Insider is reporting that Coca-Cola's New York City delivery partner is saying there aren't enough truck drivers to deliver the popular soft drink. This is leading to a product shortage in various grocery stores.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy