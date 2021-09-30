FourKites Named a Leader in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Visibility Report
FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, announced that it has been named a Leader in CB Insights’ recent Pharmaceutical Supply Chain ESP Vendor Assessment Matrix, which cites the company’s superior ability to help pharmaceutical customers keep up with changes in critical demand, mitigate disruption and protect products in transport. The report also calls out FourKites’ use of IoT sensor integration and predictive data science to track over 2M shipments daily with order- and SKU-level visibility, as well as the industry pioneer’s vast customer base.www.dcvelocity.com
