Medical & Biotech

FourKites Named a Leader in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Visibility Report

dcvelocity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, announced that it has been named a Leader in CB Insights’ recent Pharmaceutical Supply Chain ESP Vendor Assessment Matrix, which cites the company’s superior ability to help pharmaceutical customers keep up with changes in critical demand, mitigate disruption and protect products in transport. The report also calls out FourKites’ use of IoT sensor integration and predictive data science to track over 2M shipments daily with order- and SKU-level visibility, as well as the industry pioneer’s vast customer base.

www.dcvelocity.com

dcvelocity.com

Roehm Partners with FourKites to Offer Customers Unprecedented Real-Time Visibility into Shipments

FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, and Roehm, one of the world’s leading suppliers of methacrylate chemicals, announced that Roehm customers now have access to FourKites’ superior real-time tracking and analytics capabilities for shipments across the US and Canada. Roehm’s chemical products are used by the world’s top manufacturers in automotive, aviation, construction, consumer electronics and healthcare. Roehm chose FourKites based on its leading network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms; its superior multimodal, end-to-end capabilities; its track record of customer-driven innovation and customization; and its unmatched ability to bring together internal and ecosystem stakeholders to collaborate on supply chain optimization.
foodlogistics.com

Implementing Visibility to Reduce Risk Along the Cold Chain

When supply chain disruptions strike, risk mitigation strikes back. And, it does so in many forms. Whether it’s enhanced software, improved employee training or solutions equipped with visibility features, managing risk is a 24/7/365 job. It requires all hands on deck, the latest and greatest technologies and the ability to pivot accordingly.
dcvelocity.com

Western Pacific Storage Solutions taps 18-year supply chain veteran to lead Engineering team.

Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 – Western Pacific Storage Solutions (WPSS.com) announced today that it has hired veteran supply chain engineer Chuck Johnson to lead its Engineering department. As director of engineering, Johnson brings a deep, eighteen-year background in supply chain engineering project management and product development and will oversee the Western Pacific engineering team, widely respected throughout the industry. Past director of engineering, Noel Toquero, is excited to become Senior Estimating and R&D Engineer.
dcvelocity.com

Special Report – Minimizing Risk Through E-commerce Fulfillment Network Design

In this unprecedented environment, companies with e-commerce fulfillment solutions have been able to keep their operations running and customers satisfied. However, whether a start-up or traditional supply chain adding a new channel, engineering an e-commerce fulfillment operation can be difficult. Download our special report –Minimize Risk with E-commerce Network Design – and learn the best practices being implemented to create a flexible e-commerce fulfillment operation.
kjzz.org

How one company solved the global supply chain problem by removing the chain

Global supply chains have been deeply impacted by the pandemic. Lockdowns have disrupted the flow of trade. Shipping, trucking and air freight have all been interrupted, even halted since early 2020. Globally, it has wreaked havoc on manufacturers trying to deliver goods to businesses. An analysis of 7,000 company earnings...
chronicle-express.com

Eboh named FLH supply chain manager

FINGER LAKES — Obinna “Obi” Eboh has been named as the new supply chain manager for Finger Lakes Health. Eboh is responsible for managing direct reports in purchasing, order entry, inventory control, logistics and courier operations, and customer service; reviewing purchase requisitions and orders to ensure adherence to contractual obligations while meeting customer standards, securing low cost suppliers, and maintaining vendor relations; creating and analyzing statistical data and reports to ascertain trends in inventory cycles, productivity standards, and on-time delivery metrics; improving internal policies and procedures for inside sales/customer service to reduce administrative inefficiencies and financial discrepancies and coaching and training department staff in lean office principles.
atlantanews.net

Supply Chain Security Market 2021 - Future Technology, Business Strategy & Risk Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges Market Report to 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Supply Chain Security Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". The worldwide market study looks at factors that drive regional segmentation, such as geopolitical relations, macro and microeconomic considerations, and geographic advantage, which are used to divide the global competitive environment into regions. By altering the market scenario, it also distinguishes itself. The goal of this Supply Chain Security market study is to provide a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key aspects influencing market growth. It efficiently provides the essential aspects impacting market growth and the vital market dynamics, including the industry assets, while identifying the flaws and strengths, through the use of a SWOT analysis.
pfonline.com

Surface Finishing and the Aerospace Supply Chain

The past couple of years have yielded a series of black swan events that have impacted manufacturing in every sector. The COVID-19 pandemic and everything that has come with it from supply chain disruptions to changing consumer behavior to workforce upheaval has led to a world that looks much different than a few years ago. The past couple of years have left our society anxious for a rebound, for COVID to subside — for things to be better. Everyone hoped that 2021 would usher out the bad air, but for the most part, it has been a year of constant anticipation. Given the impacts that the economy, supply chain, and different sectors of business suffered in the wake of a global pandemic, to expect some miraculous instant recovery is simply unrealistic.
Kankakee Daily Journal

Prepare for potential supply chain issues

If you’ve paid attention to the headlines during the past few weeks, you might have noticed multiple articles referencing expected supply chain interruptions. There are many issues swirling right now that, together, have the potential to affect and worsen supply chains and stores’ stock. Our country still is dealing with...
dcvelocity.com

AirTerra Launch is New Era for eCommerce: Provides Capacity, Flexibility and Simplicity

AirTerra is an innovative logistics company with the capability to deliver packages more quicky, with greater reliability and at lower cost for brands and retailers. According to AirTerra’s leadership team – a group of experienced supply chain industry veterans – the company delivers parcel carrier diversity with a simplified model to provide capacity and flexibility for shippers of all sizes.
dcvelocity.com

Report: Consumers remain frustrated, angry over supply chain disruptions

The supply chain delays and disruptions of the past year and a half are negatively affecting Americans’ lives, and many say they are fearful the situation will never end, according to a study of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers by enterprise software vendor Oracle, released today. Worries about more delivery...
foodlogistics.com

Overcoming the Supply Chain Labor Crisis

Employers across all industries are feeling the heat. The Department of Labor reports there are currently 10 million job openings with about 1 million fewer job seekers than there are positions available. Although some employers remain hopeful that next month’s discontinuation of supplemental federal unemployment benefits will help fill openings, supply chain labor shortages aren’t going anywhere.
dcvelocity.com

C.H. Robinson launches Market Rate IQ

Logistics provider C.H. Robinson recently released a technology tool designed to give shippers better visibility into the freight spot market, showing how their rates compare to a third-party benchmark and breaking down where they can potentially save money. The solution addresses the tight market conditions that have pushed more freight into the spot market recently, company leaders said this month.
freightwaves.com

Is it lights out for supply chain?

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, energy issues stall supply chains; congestion mounts at East Coast ports; Amazon algorithms tighten their grip; first female port header named; and more. Lights out. Anarchy in the U.K. — Gasoline panic-buying has our friends across the pond looking like...
dcvelocity.com

Open Sky Group Reports 192% Growth

RALEIGH, N.C. (September 28, 2021) – Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, following aggressive planning and strategy execution, reports 192% growth over the last three years. This beat the Inc. 5000 median growth rate of 167 percent and led Open Sky Group to claim its all-time high ranking of 2225 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.
paloaltonetworks.com

Unit 42 Supply Chain Cloud Threat Report

In this edition of the Unit 42 Cloud Threat Report, Palo Alto Networks cloud threat researchers explain how to manage the growing threat of software supply chain attacks in your cloud environments and provide critical and actionable best practices any organization can adopt today to stay secure. Download the report for the latest insights concerning:
The Associated Press

FourKites’ Industry-First Order Intelligence Hub Extends Real-Time Visibility to the Entire Order Lifecycle

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021-- FourKites ®, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today introduced its Order Intelligence Hub, a new single-pane-of-glass view of the entire lifecycle of every order. By integrating order data, load information across modes, yard shipments, inventory visibility and other critical third-party systems, such as warehouse management systems and order management systems, shippers and their supply chain partners now have a powerful new tool to eliminate inefficiencies, manage exceptions, reduce expenses and increase customer satisfaction at every step of an order’s journey. With the goal of breaking down silos across systems, this solution was developed in close collaboration with major consumer packaged goods (CPG) customers and driven by insights from some of the largest companies in the Consumer Brand Association, which champions more than 1,700 leading CPG brands.
MyChesCo

Study Finds Supply Chain Leaders Fighting Pandemic While Focused on New Tech and Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives

— Results from the 2022 Third-Party Logistics Study were recently announced highlighting intense pressures and new demands on the supply chain. The study, done in conjunction with NTT DATA and Pennsylvania State University’s Dr. C. John Langley, clinical professor, supply chain information systems and director of development, Center for Supply Chain Research at Smeal College of Business focus on several areas: Current state of the Third Party Logistics (3PL) market; Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG); an intelligent supply chain; the cold chain; and revisiting effects of COVID-19.
