There are now 1.5 million vegans in the UK, a figure growing rapidly each year. Whether it’s for ethical reasons, environmental concerns or both of the above, more and more of us are striving to swap animal products for plant-based alternatives – and that means in our wardrobes as well as our fridges.Generating 700 million metric tons of CO2 per year, the footwear industry is, to quote Tansy Hoskins, author of Footwork: What Your Shoes Are Doing To The World, “at least 10 years behind the rest of fashion in terms of human rights and environmental standards.”The good news is...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO