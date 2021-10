You could say Arsenal were pretty toothless after failing to find the back of the net in their goalless draw at Brighton, and so too - it turns out - was Gabriel Magalhaes. Incredibly, for the second time in a row against the Seagulls, the Brazilian defender ended up losing a tooth - this time after a challenge with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during the 0-0 draw at the AMEX Stadium.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO