Marine who Trump brought on stage at rally draws scrutiny

Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at a political rally in a key presidential bellwether state, further stoking speculation about his 2024 ambitions. Trump will deliver remarks at 7 p.m. local time at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, where he will likely rally his base against what he has termed "the disastrous leadership of Joe Biden." Iowa, known for holding the first caucus of the presidential primary season, was handily carried by Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 general elections. The former president is expected to hit President Joe Biden for the record surges of migrants crossing the southern border and the Democratic negotiations regarding massive spending packages, including a debt ceiling proposal that Trump argued Senate Minority Leader has been ineffective in blocking.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO