POTUS

Marine who Trump brought on stage at rally draws scrutiny

 8 days ago
During a rally in Georgia, former President Donald Trump invited Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark to the stage where he said he was the Marine in the a viral video who lifted a child over a wall at the Kabul airport. Those claims have come under scrutiny by the Marine Corps.

Community Policy